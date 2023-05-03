Bidco speaks out on viral ‘adulterated cooking oil’ video

Bidco Uganda Limited (BUL) has spoken out on a video clip which has widely been shared on social media platforms showing alleged adulterated pouches of Fortune cooking oil, which is manufactured by the Jinja-based company.

Over the past couple of days, a one-and-a-half-minute video by a woman in a retail shop seemingly emptying water from a one-litre pouch similar to those used for packing Fortune cooking oil, has been going viral.

In the video, an unidentified lady can be seen using a razor blade to open one of the pouches, before revealing another transparent polythene bag containing what looks like water instead of cooking oil.

Mr Bernard Ngwabe, the head of human resources at BUL, said what is so ironic is that the woman is neither willing to give any clue to her identity nor to the identity of her business premise; so they are not sure whether her complaint is genuine.

On what could have been the motive for whoever is adulterating their products, Mr Ngwabe said the motive may vary from case to case, but probably some people want to take advantage and obtain money from the community by false pretence, by claiming that they are genuine products of Bidco, yet these are counterfeits.

Mr Ngwabe said they have had about three such incidences, each in Mayuge and Iganga districts, and both suspects are currently serving two-year sentences for adulterating cooking oil, while the third case was reported to Clock Tower Police in Kampala, but they were not able to make any arrest.

“All these happened in 2021, and since then, we have had a very good period of peace and have not had such cases of late. So, it is very surprising that suddenly it is reemerging,” he said in a brief interview on Wednesday.

Mr Ngwabe appealed to the public to remain calm as they work with police to ensure that more culprits are apprehended.