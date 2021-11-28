Prime

Biden snubs Museveni on democracy summit

US President Joe Biden and Uganda's President Museveni. PHOTO/COMBO

By  Isaac Mufumba

What you need to know:

  • But Uganda’s Foreign ministry dismisses the omission, saying the country is not dying to be at the summit and insists that no power can disregard Uganda’s geo-strategic and military influence in the Great Lakes region.

Uganda has been left out of 110 state actors from different parts of the world that have been invited to a democracy summit called by United States President Joe Biden, triggering off an angry reaction from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kampala.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.