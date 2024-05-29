Bigirwa launches pressure group, denies quitting NUP

Moses Bigirwa, the Busoga Sub-region's opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party coordinator, has launched a pressure group named Eastern Revolutionary Platform (ERP).

It comes a week after he was arrested off air while at Kamuli Broadcasting Services radio station as he aimed to mobilze for NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, ahead of his Kamuli District tour.

During the launch of ERP at his offices on Namwendwa Road in Kamuli District, Bigirwa said he was “not breaking away from NUP but energizing the dynamics in the regime change game plan.”

“The ERP is a springboard for awakening the Eastern region to demand for what it deserves, ignite the political mindset for us to negotiate for our share of the national cake and interest people into active state matters and power,” Bigirwa said on Tuesday.

The pressure group has Bigirwa as president, deputized by Eng Ivan Masha with Francis Adepo as secretary general, Ivan Balodha as comptroller and John Ndaula as its spokesperson.

On Tuesday, Bigirwa admitted that he has had issues with Bobi Wine and NUP.

“Politics is dynamic. Aware that grooming leaders is key, that’s why I have gone through the ranks from UYD, Ssejjusa, People Power and of course bypassed the NRM regime; now we are focusing on awakening Eastern by rebooting… refreshing not changing windows,” he added.

Bigirwa said their platform is all accommodative for a common agenda that is regime change. EPM operates under the slogan "Eastern First."

Robinah Kisakye, the NUP’s women mobiliser, however, thinks Bigirwa’s pressure group may reduce Kyagulanyi’s support in Kamuli and Busoga sub-region.

“Love or hate him, Bigirwa is a dynamic mobiliser, down-to-earth person and shrewd guy who has built his political ladders with a mass following; so, if he chooses to form his own party, it will affect NUP in this region and should not be taken lightly as a mole,” she warned.

Early this year, Bigirwa fell out with Bobi Wine who suspended him for allegedly "promoting diversionary politics and in-house fights in Kamuli district and Busoga region."