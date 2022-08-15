Bikers ride Uganda’s tourism magic through Africa

Uganda is an infectiously beautiful country, whose christening as the Pearl of Africa, is a deserving one thanks to its geographical features.

The country is blessed with attractions such as mountain gorillas, the source of River Nile, Lake Victoria, good weather, friendly people, diverse culture from 53 tribes, food varieties, national parks and strong waterfalls, among others.

Seven members of the Uganda Bikers Association (UBA) started a two-week road trip to South Africa yesterday in a bid to popularise the country.

The trip is dubbed ‘Ubuntu Adventure Ride’ that will see them journey through 13 countries over some 15, 000 kilometres to promote tourism and travel beauty of Uganda to potential Africa tourists in each of the countries.

“The purpose of this trip is to expose the beauty of Uganda and let the world know about the different adventures they can enjoy as we explore the different offerings from other countries. We like long rides and we have been to almost every corner of our country, and we thought riding to South Africa would be a good adventure,” Ms Angella Ssekumukuutu, the president of the bikers’ association, says.

She adds that there are many tourist attractions in Uganda that are untapped.