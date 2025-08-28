Biogas brings hope to West Nile’s rural health facilities

In rural parts of West Nile, unreliable electricity has for decades crippled health service delivery. Most facilities either had no power connection at all or relied on solar systems and diesel generators, which are expensive and often unreliable. The consequences were dire. At Odupi Health Centre III in Terego District, mothers recall having to give birth under the light of torches.

“When I was delivering my firstborn, we were in darkness. It was frightening until the nurses brought torches,” said Ms Maula Letaru, a mother of two. “But during the birth of my secondborn this year, the lights were on, the room was clean and I felt cared for,” she added. Patients also felt unsafe approaching facilities shrouded in darkness. Ms Betty Afakoru, another patient at Odupi, said: “Accessing the facility was difficult because the entire area would be covered in darkness. The watchman couldn’t see you. Patients risked being attacked by thieves. Things only improved when power came.”

Today, some facilities are turning to biogas as a lifeline. The system generates clean, reliable power for lighting, sterilising medical equipment, refrigeration, and running sensitive laboratory appliances, including blood and vaccine storage units. At Rhino Camp Health Centre IV, clinical officer Nixon Jurua described biogas as a game-changer. “We have started using equipment like the autoclaves which can’t be run using solar power,” he explained. “Since we are in the rainy season, solar can’t provide enough power. Biogas keeps us going,” he added.

Mr Jurua said the facility previously relied on diesel generators supported by the UNHCR through the International Rescue Committee. But with donor funding cut, the facility was forced to purchase its own fuel, spending nearly Shs1 million monthly to keep the generator running. With biogas, energy costs have been slashed to just a fraction.

Lives made safer

For midwives, the change has been transformative. Sr Scovia Adiru, attached to Rhino Camp Health Centre IV, said night deliveries are now safer and less stressful. “Those days when the lights went off, we had to use torches to deliver mothers because there was no backup power. Now, we have reliable power for deliveries, sterilising instruments, minor surgeries, and even heating water for newborn care,” she said.

At Odupi Health Centre III, clinical officer Silvesto Oguzo said stable power has improved maternal and child health services, especially immunisation.

“Vaccines are now stored safely, and autoclave machines are operational. Recently, we managed an emergency where a mother had obstructed labour. Thanks to biogas, we could examine her quickly and refer her in time,” he said. The technology has also boosted laboratory services. Mr Salome Asibazuyo, a lab technician at Odupi, explained: “Before biogas was installed, it was difficult to refrigerate reagents and conduct certain tests. Now, with both biogas and grid power, those challenges are behind us.”

The installation of biogas systems in West Nile is being spearheaded by Biogas Solution Uganda Limited (BSUL), which in September 2024 piloted bottled biogas as a sustainable energy source for remote and underserved facilities. BSUL Programme Director Michel Mivule said the initiative provides purified biogas and trains staff to manage it. “We are constructing a 10-tonne daily feed bio-digester at Imvepi Refugee Settlement to serve as a central supply hub for health facilities,” he revealed.

Support

The project is supported by Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) through UK Aid’s Innovation Fund. Three grantees received $85,000 each to implement their biogas healthcare solutions. For energy experts, the numbers speak volumes. Mr Willy Akena, a biogas specialist, said: “Electricity from WENRECO can cost a facility Shs100,000 a month. Biogas brings that down to about Shs20,000. The savings make a huge difference.” As more facilities adopt the system, the region could finally move past decades of darkness—proving that a simple, homegrown solution can power not just buildings, but also save lives.



