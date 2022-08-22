Bishop asks faithful to construct more churches

Namirembe Diocese Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira has hailed Christians for constructing St Mark Arkright Sekiwunga Church of Uganda in Entebbe in four years.

This was during the official opening of the house of God on Saturday.

Bishop Luwalira also asked the faithful to construct more churches in different parts of the country.

“We need to bring God near our people and that is the reason why I am calling on you Christians to work with the Church of Uganda and we construct more churches where need be,’’ he said.

"Many of our people have left Church because of the long journeys they traverse while looking for God. Let us join hands to save our people from turning away from God,’’ Bishop Luwalira added.

He also baptised children in the newly-launched church.

“We need to pray more for our country. The economy is seriously putting all people in a fix, parents are looking for school fees, schools are increasing fees, transporters are crying over increasing prices of fuel, but all these problems will go away if we all turn back and pray to our God because He is the provider,” Bishop Luwalira said.

The head of planning and development at St Mark Akright Sekiwunga Church of Uganda, Mr Alex Kamukama, said they picked the book of Ezekiel chapter 40-48, which talks about God’s Temple, to get prescriptions such as the design, the length and the width of the Church.

Mr Kamukama said they engaged a young architect who did a great job.

“When King Solomon was building his temple, he never raised his own people, and for that matter even us we got a Catholic contractor who had built many of the Catholic churches with great experience and he did great work and our church is going to be added on many areas of tourist attractions,” Mr Kamukama said.

The Minister of Energy, Mr Ruth Nankabirwa, hailed the Christian community for establishing the Church.

“Our Church is beautiful, but we call upon people not to only look at it as a tourist attraction, but use it for prayers. People used to drive long distances to go for prayers, but now they are here. So, we should thank God,” Ms Nankabirwa said.

Background

The construction of the Church started on August 17, 2018 and ended on Saturday, its foundation day.

