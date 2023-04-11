Bishop Baharagate eulogised as selfless servant

Christians yesterday converged at Rubaga Cathedral to pay their last respects to Hoima Bishop emeritus Edward Baharagate.

This was during a requiem Mass led by Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere, who during his sermon, described the late as a selfless servant who served the Lord with unwavering commitment and also did social works.

Many mourners said the late Baharagate left a legacy of exceptional leadership, especially as the Bishop of Hoima Diocese.

At the age of 61 when the late bishop retired from Hoima Diocese, he worked closely with Christians of Nakulabye Parish under Kampala Archdiocese.

“We have been privileged to be with him since his retirement at Nakulabye Parish. He has served us so well through conferring sacraments and helping at many other liturgical functions in the archdiocese,” Archbishop Ssemogerere said.

He further thanked the deceased for his great contribution towards the development of the Church.

Archbishop Ssemogerere noted that the late had left behind a wonderful legacy in the memories and hearts of everyone who knew him, and that none of them will ever forget how much he enjoyed listening to good stories or sharing his own.

He reminded Christians of life after death.

Fr Simon Peter Lule, the Nakulabye Parish priest, described the deceased as a gentle and loving person who loved everyone regardless of their status.

“Given his sense of humour, the late cracked jokes to ensure whoever was around him was happy,’’ he said.

The Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, said the late Baharagate will be remembered for his humanity, who until his death, served as a volunteer at Uganda Red Cross.

“He was deeply involved in the activities of the Red Cross and you would think he was a lay person,” Mr Mayiga said.

He explained that the deceased taught them lessons on how they can live meaningful retirement lives.

Mr Mayiga further said the late bishop loved children and would call on the youth to embrace sports.

Dr Halid Kirunda, the chairman of central governing board of Uganda Red Cross, said the late bishop was a good listener and peacemaker who used to solve conflicts within the Red Cross.

Birth

The late Baharagate died on April 5 at the age of 93 at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala.

According to the chaplain of Hoima Diocese External Residents Association (HOIDERA), Fr Aiden Kasujja, the body will be taken to Nyamikisa Parish for Mass today at 10am.

Thereafter, it will be taken to Hoima Diocese for the final Mass and burial on Wednesday.