Bishop Baharagate laid to rest

The late Rt. Rev. Dr Albert Edward Baharagate Akiiki, the Bishop Emeritus of Hoima Catholic Diocese was Wednesday laid to rest at Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral Bujumbura in Hoima City. The bishop passed away at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala on April 6, 2023.

The burial program started with a requiem mass at 10am led by Bishop Robert Muhiirwa of Fort Portal Diocese. Bishop Muhiirwa described the deceased as a man of prayer who celebrated holly mass and embraced cordial cooperation with members of the clergy and laity.

“Despite his busy schedules, the late Bishop kept close contact with his friends and relatives, and above all, he loved the children, youth, and elderly and used sports as a tool of evangelization,” he said.

Bishop Vincent Kirabo of Hoima Catholic Diocese said they have lost a father, brother, wonderful friend, and humble servant of God whose contributions to the church will never be forgotten.

“Baharagate lived a peaceful life and was a man of God who fought a good fight and had spiritual visibility. He had an unconditional love for the church, supported integral development, and was a team player,” he said.

Mr Andrew Byakutaga, the Prime Minister of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, said the late offered several scholarships to the most disadvantaged children in Bunyoro adding that he played a pivotal role in the restoration of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom.

He added that the late served as the Chairperson of the Bunyoro cultural trust for a period of five years between 1995 and 2000.

Bishop Joseph Anthony Ziiwa, the Chairperson of the Uganda Episcopal Conference said the deceased Bishop will be remembered for his simplicity, humility, time management, and friendliness.

“Bishop Baharagate… encouraged the people of God to be faithful to their vocation and inspired the youth to love God. He led by example and did good work. His enthusiasm for sports has been illustrated in his contribution towards the promotion of talent and discipline. We thank him for his contribution to the Diocese of Hoima,” he said.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in a message read for him by Ms Robinah Nabbanja, the Prime Minister said that the country has lost a great, potential, and hardworking religious leader who used his position to rally the public to embrace peace, unity, and development adding that he will be remembered for his humility and truthfulness.

Mr Museveni said that the late Bishop was a dependable, dedicated, and wise leader who executed distinguished service to God and his country.