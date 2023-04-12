Bishop Baharagate to be buried at Bujumbura Cathedral today

Rt. Rev. Dr Edward Albert Baharagate, the retired Bishop of Hoima catholic diocese who died last week, will be laid to rest today (Wednesday) in Hoima City.

According to a burial program released by the Chancellor of Hoima Diocese, Rev. Fr. Dominic Ndugwa, the late Bishop will be buried at Bujumbura episcopal mausoleum.

The Mausoleum is located at Bujumbura Cathedral. Bishop Baharagate will become the second Bishop to be buried at the cathedral.

The first was Bishop Deogratias Muganwa Byabazaire who died on February 8, 2014.

Bishop Baharagate died on April 5 at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala where he had been admitted.

The burial program for Bishop Baharagate started with a requiem mass at Lubaga Cathedral on Easter Monday which was attended by various dignitaries.

After the mass, the body was transported by road to his home district in Masindi where a requiem mass and vigil was held at Nyamigisa catholic parish.

On Tuesday Bishop Baharagate’s body was transported from Masindi district to Hoima City, where the seat of the Hoima diocese is located.

The body arrived in the city at about 4pm in a motorcade and several Christians lined up on streets to catch a glimpse of the casket carrying the remains of the late Bishop as a brass band played funeral songs in honour of the fallen prelate.

Rt. Rev. Vincent Kirabo Amooti, the Bishop of Hoima diocese received the body at Bujumbura cathedral in the presence of several priests, leaders and hundreds of Christians.

Bishop Kirabo led prayers outside the church before the body was taken inside the cathedral.“The late Bishop was a loving shepherd of God who preached the gospel and cared for all categories of people," Bishop Kirabo told the mourning congregation.

He said the late Baharagate gave him words of wisdom and guidance when he assumed the office of Bishop.

He applauded all people and institutions that supported the church in various ways following the demise of the Bishop.

Rt. Rev. Samuel Kahuma Abwooli, the Bishop of Bunyoro-Kitara diocese who also attended the requiem mass commended the late Baharagate for promoting sports.“He was a great sportsman who inspired many people to embrace football and he was a great timekeeper,” Bishop Kahuma said.

According to a burial program signed by Fr. Ndugwa, the diocesan chancellor, the funeral mass will be led by Rt. Rev. Vincent Kirabo Amooti, the Bishop of Hoima Diocese.

After mass, there will be funeral commendation and committal at Bujumbura episcopal mausoleum.

President Museveni is expected to be the Chief mourner at the burial ceremony.

Background

Baharagate had been living with the Christians of Nakulabye parish for the last 20-25 years.

The late bishop emeritus was ordained a priest on December 7, 1958.

He was appointed Bishop of Hoima on July 7, 1969 and was consecrated bishop at Hoima on August 1, 1969 by Pope Paul VI.

On March 9, 1991, Baharagate resigned as Bishop of Hoima and was replaced by Bishop Deogratius Byabazaire who has also since passed on.

Last year, he launched an environmental conservation campaign aiming at improving on humanity.