Bishop Baluku expresses concern over safety of worshippers during Christmas

The Rt. Rev. Nason Baluku, Bishop of South Rwenzori Diocese in Kasese District, has expressed concern over the safety of worshippers in the festive season amidst growing threats by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

He called upon district security committees led by Resident District Commissioners, to put measures ensuring the safety of worshippers by deploying security personnel at various places of worship across the country.

“On occasions, especially in the Capital City, Kampala, rebels have targeted places of worship. This is an indication that they might be plotting to cause havoc on Christmas Day, considering that most churches reach full capacity on that day. We are now worried that they have penetrated to a significant extent, posing a threat to the entire country,” he said, while delivering his Christmas message on Friday.

The cleric's comments come at a time when in the wee hours of Tuesday, the suspected ADF rebels attacked Kitehurizi village in Kamwenge District leaving 10 people and the rest fleeing their homes.

"The merciless ADF rebels are moving at a terrible speed. I appeal to the public to take extra consciousness and report any suspicious faces to the relevant authorities,” Bishop Baluku said.

He also advised individuals to return home promptly after concluding their prayers, and avoid travelling late in the night.

“You never know, these rebels might be prevented from accessing places of worship due to strict security measures, and target merry-makers. It's better to celebrate with your family at home to avoid falling victim to any potential threats," he urged.

Between June and December 2023, Kasese District alone lost about 51 people to the ADF militants, including the tragic attack on Mpondwe Secondary School in Mpondwe - Lhubiriha Town Council where 44 lives were lost.

Bishop Baluku called upon church administrators at all levels to enhance safety measures by using metal detectors and providing refresher training for members of the Boys’ and Girls’ Brigade, a Church Army Association in the Anglican Church of Uganda.