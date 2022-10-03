Bishop calls for end to killings in Karamoja

Bishop James Nasak of Northern Karamoja Diocese has called for an end to acts of barbarism among suspected Karimojong warriors, saying their actions continue to cause misery in the sub-region and neighbouring districts.

The appeal comes after suspected warriors allegedly killed two people in separate incidents.

Bishop Nasak said William Lopeyo, 31, a diocese field officer, was killed in Panyagara Sub-county, Kotido District, in the Friday incident.

“He has been a young resourceful man, who has been instrumental to the diocese. He was a church boy with a wife and child. He was also the breadwinner of his family but his life was ended at the hands of warriors,” he said at the weekend .

Lopeyo was also a student at Uganda Management Institute in Mbale.

“We had plans to enroll him for theology [studies], but all that has ended in tragedy,” the bishop added.

Bishop Nasak called for talks to find a lasting solution to the Karamoja crisis, adding that people should restrain from anger.

Mr Gabriel Etesot, the deputy Resident District Commissioner of Kotido, said the deceased was on his way to Napak District to check on his wife and then proceed to Mbale for his weekend lectures when he was killed.