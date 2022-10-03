Bishop calls for end to killings in Karamoja
What you need to know:
- Last month, suspected warriors shot at pupils who were reporting back to school in Kotido, killing one and injuring another.
Bishop James Nasak of Northern Karamoja Diocese has called for an end to acts of barbarism among suspected Karimojong warriors, saying their actions continue to cause misery in the sub-region and neighbouring districts.
The appeal comes after suspected warriors allegedly killed two people in separate incidents.
Bishop Nasak said William Lopeyo, 31, a diocese field officer, was killed in Panyagara Sub-county, Kotido District, in the Friday incident.
“He has been a young resourceful man, who has been instrumental to the diocese. He was a church boy with a wife and child. He was also the breadwinner of his family but his life was ended at the hands of warriors,” he said at the weekend .
Lopeyo was also a student at Uganda Management Institute in Mbale.
“We had plans to enroll him for theology [studies], but all that has ended in tragedy,” the bishop added.
Bishop Nasak called for talks to find a lasting solution to the Karamoja crisis, adding that people should restrain from anger.
Mr Gabriel Etesot, the deputy Resident District Commissioner of Kotido, said the deceased was on his way to Napak District to check on his wife and then proceed to Mbale for his weekend lectures when he was killed.
Mr Etesot added that the suspected warriors also raided about 10 animals from Nakoreto South, Lokitelaebu Town Council on Saturday, leaving one dead.
Mr Paul Adia, the LC3 chairperson for Maaru Sub-county, identified the deceased as Loketch Longiro.
Mr Mike Longole, the Mt Moroto regional police spokesperson, said security officials are investigating the matter to find the culprits .
Mr Paul Maruk, a taxi driver who plies the Kotido-Moroto road, said the route is unsafe.