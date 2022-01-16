Bishop decries increasing juvenile promiscuity

Rt Rev Johnson Twinomujuni, the Bishop of West Ankole Diocese

By  Zadock Amanyisa

What you need to know:

Rt Rev Johnson Twinomujuni, the Bishop of West Ankole Diocese has decried the rate at which juvenile promiscuity is said to be increasing in schools and society.
Citing video clips trending on social media platforms of juveniles mounting each other and gyrating over them, the bishop said it was disheartening.

