Bishop decries increasing juvenile promiscuity

Rt Rev Johnson Twinomujuni, the Bishop of West Ankole Diocese has decried the rate at which juvenile promiscuity is said to be increasing in schools and society.

Citing video clips trending on social media platforms of juveniles mounting each other and gyrating over them, the bishop said it was disheartening.

"Now look at these girls! - mounting the boy (their fellow classmate) and gyrating over him, while other students are cheering and 'burning'! Do we need to doubt any more that some girls no longer lure or entice guys, but that they can actually 'rape' them? - yet many still accuse men for abuse!" Bishop Twinomujuni said.

"It's not long ago when I saw a girl on one of our local TVs who had been impregnated by her father. This debauched father had been arrested, and people were cursing and gnashing their teeth over his nefarious act. But what was most disturbing to me is when the girl shamelessly said, "Beitu shi ku baakumurekwire, kaatarampambire?!" (Why don't they release him, since he didn't rape me), implying perhaps that she had actually agreed and consented to having sex with her father!" the Bishop added.

The West Ankole prelate attributed the vice to laxity in schools where there is no strictness and that learners are not occupied with academic work and are left idle and free to indulge in promiscuous acts.

"Laxity in some schools also contributes to this kind of immorality. Lack of strictness aids idleness, which gives room to this wanton behaviour. It is evident that at times these learners are left idle and loaf in the name of 'they're in class!" he blamed

He asked schools' leaders, teachers and administrators to get serious and protect learners, who are still youthful and need to get protected even through scheduling.