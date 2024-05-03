Bishop directs on teaching 10 commandments

South Ankole Anglican Bishop Nathan Ahimbisibwe has asked preachers to redirect their teachings in churches to remind people on the commandments, arguing that many Christians are faltering because they have forgotten the biblical pronouncements.

Preaching during the burial of Jolly Rubajuguta in Ntungamo District on Thursday, Bishop Ahimbisibwe said many Christians do not remember the canons that make them real followers of the bible.

“The general assessment here and where I have been is that people do not remember or do not know the 10 commandments (mosaic/biblical commandments) …and because many people don’t know, sin has increased, they don’t mind about what they are doing which makes them take curses instead of blessings even when they pray in church.” Bishop Ahimbisibwe said.

He noted that church leaders must reignite teaching and preaching according to the commandments to remind Christians on their responsibility to follow God’s will if true faith is to be realized.

“The commandments come with obligations, the 5th commandment tells us to Honor our parents that we may live longer, do not kill, do not steal, do not commit adultery, do not covert your neighbor’s property, do not give false testimony against your neighbor, and the first ones that tell us about our obligation to honor God, love him, defend his will and respect his days, these are a foundation of even our other laws, if we understood them, even governance would change,” he said.

This followed his interaction with the congregation during preaching where no one could remember the first and second commandments even when he offered cash reward. The congregation also had priests and other church leaders in attendance.

The bishop condemned mistreatment of elders in the society with some people neglecting their parents due to old age challenges, including change in behaviors.

Deceased Rubajuguta, who was a mother to Ntungamo District physical planner Wycliffe Ampereza Rubajuguta and many other technocrats, died aged 89 on May 1 at Kisizi Hospital. She succumbed to multiple organ failure but is survived by 9 children.