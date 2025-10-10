Bishop-elect Lubaale unveils bold spiritual path for Busoga

October 7 is memorable in Busoga’s Church of Uganda chapter, after Rev Canon Prof Dr Grace Lubaale was elected the fourth bishop of the diocese on Tuesday, stepping into a new spiritual role to serve Busoga Christians.

He is set to be consecrated and enthroned as the 4th bishop of Busoga Diocese on December 14th, at Christ Cathedral, Bugembe in Jinja.

Dr Lubaale views this achievement, not just as another of his numerous titles, but as a calling to lead a community of faith while shaping the lives of the people he serves. He is known for blending devotion with practical action.

His strategy revolves around five thematic areas, which include mission and evangelism, good principles of governance, representation, capacity building, and infrastructure. These pillars, he believes, will form his toolkit. Lubaale’s vision is clear from the outset that he wants to lead a diocese that thrives on all fronts.









He speaks passionately about reaching the hearts of the faithful through missions, preaching, and teaching, ensuring that spiritual life is both vibrant and transformative.

“Our energy will be dedicated to preaching the Word of God, to church planting, to missions, and to offering sacraments,” he says, emphasising the need to nurture the mind and soul of everyone.

Integrity, accountability

But beyond that, Dr Lubaale is equally committed to ensuring that the church is accountable and operates with integrity.

His vision skews towards a people-centred diocese that embraces participation as part of the guiding principles of leadership. Decisions, he says, will be made with consensus and resources utilised effectively.

“The diocese belongs to the people and all processes must reflect that principle,” he affirms.

Representation also features prominently in his agenda.

Dr Lubaale wants Busoga Diocese to have a bold voice within the Church and in schools, provincial forums, and national and international platforms.

By ensuring the diocese is heard, he hopes to elevate its influence in conversations that shape both faith and societal development. Education and capacity building are also central to his vision.

With his rich academic CV that includes a PhD in Development Studies, two Master’s degrees in Theology and Development Studies, and a Bachelor of Arts in Education, Dr Lubaale aims at empowering clergy and laity alike through capacity building.

For him, nurturing human potential is both a spiritual duty and a driver for social transformation. Beyond that, Dr Lubaale values infrastructure development and resources as practical pillars that support his expansive vision.

He plans to audit, consolidate and grow diocesan assets, creating facilities that serve both spiritual and community needs.

Christ Church Bugembe stands silent following the announcement of Rev Dr Grace Lubaale as the new Bishop, succeeding the retiring Bishop Paul Samson Naimanye, who steps down in December. October 7, 2025. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

For Dr Lubaale, churches and schools are instruments of lasting impact, where faith is also about service to the people.

Social responsibility

There were early reservations about his active role in the diocese’s local ministry. However, Dr Lubaale affirmed that he is aware of the region’s social challenges and intends to align the diocese’s efforts with government initiatives, focusing on education, livelihoods, and gender equity.

“The church needs people who are alive, empowered, and equipped to contribute meaningfully to society,” he reflects.

Asked about the personal journey ahead, Dr Lubaale reflects candidly: “There is no school where you go to train to be a bishop. A bishop is just elected. You become one of the priests, and people elect you to be their bishop. So I will need your prayers, I will need everyone’s support in this new appointment to look forward to.”

When asked about the legacy he wishes to leave behind, Dr Lubaale speaks of transformation rather than accolades. He imagines a diocese that is socially engaged and well-governed, ready to meet the challenges of the future.

“If these areas are effectively nurtured, we will have created a vibrant and enduring church community,” he says.

Dr Lubaale brings to this historic office a rare blend of scholarly insight, pastoral care, and commitment to community development.

In his own words, he encapsulates the mission ahead: “Our mission is not only to preach but to transform lives; not only to lead but to empower; not only to serve the church but to serve the people.”

How Dr Lubale became 4th bishop of Busoga

In the Anglican Church, a new bishop can only be elected when the position falls vacant. The selection process begins when a diocese falls vacant, which happens in four scenarios: when a bishop retires, resigns, passes away, or when a new diocese is created. In this case, Bishop Paul Moses Samson Naimanhye Mukembo announced his retirement in April and immediately launched a search for his replacement.

Bishop of Busoga Diocese, Rt. Rev Paul Moses Samson Naimanhye, during a blessing ceremony for Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) candidates at Kamuli Girls Boarding Primary School on September 25, 2025.PHOTO | SAM CALEB OPIO

Section 3, Canon 3.7.22 of the Provincial Canons spells the qualification for eligible candidates. The synod, representing every parish, forms the Nominations Committee for Bishops, which invites candidates to submit their credentials. Applicants are assessed against constitutional and biblical requirements.

The criterion demands that a candidate should be at least 45 years old, holds a theology degree, and having served 10 years as a priest.

The biblical standards outlined in Titus 1:5-9 gives a blueprint for appointing Church leaders: they must be morally upright, spiritually mature, family-oriented, hospitable, disciplined, and doctrinally sound.

After vetting, Dr Lubale and another candidate were submitted to the province, where the House of Bishops, led by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, elected him.

Family and education background

Dr Lubaale was born on October 9, 1978, in Bugombya Zone, Butansi Parish, Butansi Sub-county, Bugabula County in Kamuli District. He received Jesus Christ as his Lord and savior in December 1994.‎‎ He was ordained a Deacon in the Diocese of Kampala in 2008, a priest in 2009, and installed as a Canon of Education and Training at All Saints Cathedral, Kampala, in November 2024.‎

He holds a Doctorate of Philosophy in Development Studies, a Master of Arts in Theology, a Master of Arts in Development Studies, and a Bachelor of Arts with Education. Dr Lubaale is married to Clare Louise Atuheirwe, and God has blessed them with four children.