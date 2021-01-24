Bishop Emeritus of Masaka JB Kaggwa laid to rest 

By GERTUDE MUTYABA More by this Author

A somber mood engulfed Bukalasa Minor Seminary cemetery, Kalungu District, Saturday afternoon as mourners gathered to give Bishop Emeritus of Masaka Diocese Bishop John Baptist Kaggwa a befitting send off.

The somber mood got heightened as Bishop Kaggwa’s body was being lowered into the grave, bringing to an earthly end the life of a priest who has served the Church until his death.

Which is unusual to priests, Bishop Kaggwa’s casket was draped with a pair of backcloth to bring out the love he had for his Ganda culture. Bishop Kaggwa died on Wednesday at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala where he had been admitted after contracting Covid-19.

Having been born on March 23, 1943 Bishop Kaggwa was about to celebrate his 78th birthday in March.

During the requiem mass held at Bukalasa Minor Seminary on Saturday, sorrow and grief was evidently written on the faces of friends, relatives, nuns and priests who gathered to witness his send off.

Mityana Diocesan Bishop and chairperson of Uganda Episcopal Conference Bishop Joseph Antony Zziwa, who led the mass, said the Kaggwa was a very humble, jolly and nice servant of God who was prayerful for which he had left a legacy.

He said while still serving as rector of Ggaba National Major Seminary in Kampala, the deceased bishop could drive a truck and go to Masaka to get matooke and firewood for the seminarians.

“Bishop Kaggwa has assiduously served the Church with love. He has trained many priests, opened up many parishes in Masaka Diocese and built many schools which have contributed to the development of this area,” he said.

Bishops waiting to receive the body of the late Bishop Emeritus John Baptist Kaggwa at the burial ground

Masaka Diocesan Bishop Serverus Jjumba asked Christians to forgive the late Bishop in case he annoyed them in any way. He said Bishop Kaggwa was highly devoted and intelligent servant who wholeheartedly loved his priestly vocation

“ He has been a priest both in and out of the church ; he had those virtues and values which are good for others to emulate; a very organised person who was dedicated to serve the Lord ,” he said ,adding “ He acted as a parent to us and his words have made us grow spiritually and intellectually.”

Rev Fr. John Baptist Kikomeko, who was a private secretary to the deceased, said the Bishop was a good time keeper and sometimes he could arrive at venues before the organisers.

“The bishop has left an unparalleled record of time-keeping and we are indebted to move in his footsteps,” he said.

Buganda Kingdom Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga, who read Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’ condolence message, said the late prelate been a strong pillar in the development of Buganda Kingdom.

He said when the kingdom-owned CBS Radio was switched off following the 2009 infamous Buganda riots, Bishop Kaggwa was among the people who asked government to reopen the radio station.

“You all remember the contribution Bishop Kaggwa made to have CBS Radio back on air and we shall always remember him for that and many other good things he did for humanity,” he said.

Kalungu West Joseph Ssewungu criticised Ministers Vincent Ssempijja (Agriculture), Ms Esther Mbayo (Presidency) for blaming the ruling NRM dismal performance in Buganda region in the recent presidential and parliamentary election on the Catholic Church .

“The Church was giving those ministers a platform to ask for votes, why are they blaming their loss on the Church? Let them [ministers] go slow on the Church, it is not an institution to play with,” he warned.

Inside the chapel at Bukalasa Seminary cemetery where Bishop Kaggwa was laid to rest, there are already four bishops buried there –two whites who died during the early days of Catholicism in Uganda and two Ugandans (Bishop Paul Kalanda, Emeritus Bishop of Fort Portal and Bishop Henry Apaloryamam Ssentongo, Emeritus bishop of Moroto Diocese ) and there is still space for 14 more graves.

Bishop Kaggwa was ordained a priest in Rome on December 12, 1971, at the age of 28. After his doctorate studies, he was appointed vice rector of the Pontifical College of St Paul in Rome.

He returned to Uganda five years later and immediately got appointed rector of the prestigious St Mary’s National Seminary Ggaba. Bishop Kaggwa was appointed coadjutor Bishop of Masaka in December 1994, and consecrated on June 24, 1995.

He succeeded Bishop Ddungu on January 10, 1998 and retired in 2019 During his tenure as Bishop of Masaka, he has steered the diocese through rough waters, accomplishing many developmental achievements.



