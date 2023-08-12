Bishop Emeritus Tibesigwa buried in Mbarara

Hundreds of people Saturday thronged St James Cathedral in Ruharo, Mbarara City to pay last respects to the late Emeritus Bishop Rt Rev Dr George Tibesigwa.

The deceased, who was the fourth bishop of Ankole Diocese, succumbed to acute circulatory collapse and multiple organ failure at Mayanja Memorial Hospital in Mbarara City on Wednesday afternoon.

The chief mourner at Saturday’s funeral, Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kazimba challenged government not to succumb to international pressure to compromise the anti –homosexuality bill.

“We should stand our ground. This is the time to work hard, learn to fight corruption and share among us so that we don’t get diverted by the outside world,” said Archbishop Kaziimba.

The prelate commended the late Bishop Tibesigwa for “the tremendous work done for the Church of Uganda.”

“He formulated policies and restructuring that has helped the Church of Uganda grow especially when he was the provincial secretary. He resolved many conflicts among Christians in church and was down to earth; a parent and a mentor. Most of the current bishops of the Church of Uganda passed through his hands,” Kaziimba noted.

Ankole Diocese Bishop Rt Rev Sheldon Mwesigwa described the deceased as a good teacher with a practical approach.

“I took over from him in 2010 after he was the bishop for only three years but during his time he endeared himself to Christians with his humorous sermons punctuated with role play characteristics of a trained school teacher .He inspired the start of many parish church buildings, priests houses and school rehabilitation projects. He also constructed a mega diocesan block,” Bishop Mwesigwa eulogized.

Mbarara Catholic Archbishop Grace Lambert Beinomugisha acknowledged the ex-bishop as a man who worked for peace, unity and reconciliation

“He was my friend. He did work of serving God but also worked for peace, unity and reconciliation in communities,” Beinomugisha said in a speech read for him by Rev Fr Saverinus Ndugwa.

Chris Rwakasisi, a senior presidential advisor of special duties who represented the Office of the President, said the late Bishop Tibesigwa was a person deeply rooted in spiritual matters.

Widow Epharance Tibesigwa described her husband as a family man who also dedicated his life to the service of God and the community.

"He helped me bring up our children. We built a family together. He was a busy man but sacrificed a lot for the family. He could bathe and wash clothes for children who he also took to good schools,” Ephrance echoed.





Laid to rest at St James Cathedral Ruharo cemetery on Saturday, the late Emeritus Bishop Tibesigwa is survived by a widow and five children.