Bishop Jjumba calls for peace ahead of next year’s General Elections

Masaka Diocesan Bishop Rt Rev Severus Jjumba has urged political players to uphold justice, fairness, and peace as the country gears up for next year’s General Elections.

The bishop appealed to those in positions of authority to be agents of peace and avoid persecuting their opponents.

“Politicians must not persecute others to retain their positions. It is not godly because the gift of life was freely given to us by Almighty God, and we must protect it jealously,” Bishop Jjumba said.

He made the remarks on Saturday during an ordination Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Cathedral, Kitovu in Masaka City.

A total of 10 deacons were ordained priests, while 19 seminarians became deacons.

The newly ordained priests include Rev. Fr. Joseph Kazimba (Bethlehem Parish), Rev Fr Martin Naluswa (Bisanje Parish), Rev Fr Charles Gyaviira Matovu (Bukoto Parish), Rev Fr Tadeo Kalanzi (Kalungu Parish), Rev Fr Mathius Mulumba Tiigo (Kinoni Parish), Rev. Fr. Noah Ssaazi (Kitaasa Parish), Rev. Fr. Richard Nyago (Kyanukuzi Parish), Rev. Fr. Bonnyventure Ntegeka (Matale Parish), and Rev. Fr. Vianney Mbuubi (Narozaari Parish).

Addressing the newly ordained priests, Bishop Jjumba urged them to walk in the footsteps of Christ and remain true to their vows.

“Ordination is a special sacrament. Live an exemplary life as our Savior did. Pray for the sick, serve Christians wholeheartedly, and avoid being associated with bad conduct,” he advised.

The event was attended by several prominent politicians, including Democratic Front President Mathias Mpuuga, Kalungu West MP Joseph Gonzaga Ssewungu, and Masaka City Mayor Florence Namayanja, among others.

This ordination brings the total number of priests in Masaka Diocese to 367. Of these, many serve directly in parishes, while others work in diocesan departments, schools, and health facilities.

This was the sixth ordination ceremony presided over by Bishop Jjumba since assuming office in July 2019. At a similar event last year, 16 deacons were ordained priests and 12 seminarians became deacons.

Masaka Diocese, with a Catholic population of 1,118,156, has 57 parishes and 16 deaneries. It covers the districts of Masaka, Kalungu, Sembabule, Lwengo, Bukomansimbi, Rakai, Kyotera, Lyantonde, and Kalangala.



