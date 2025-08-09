Bishop Jjumba leads major priest reshuffle in Masaka Diocese

Masaka Diocesan Bishop Severus Jjumba has announced a major reshuffle of priests across the diocese in a bid to better serve the liturgical and pastoral needs of over one million Catholics in the region.

The changes, unveiled on August 7, 2025, by the diocesan chancellor, Fr Charles Jude Jjuko, include new appointments and transfers that aim to optimize leadership and ministry roles in parishes, seminaries, and diocesan organizations.

Among the notable moves, Rev. Fr Joseph Mayanja, previously diocesan social communication officer, has been sent to Germany for further studies. He is replaced by Fr Ronald Ssebyanzi, formerly diocesan social communications coordinator.

Fr John Mukalazi, former rector at Katigondo National Major Seminary, takes charge as director of St Agnes Vocational School. Fr Cornelius Kayemba, assistant parish priest at Kijjukizo Parish, moves to Sanjje Parish in the same role.

Other transfers include Fr George William Kasumba, moving from Makukulu Parish to Bukasa Seminary, while Fr John Bosco Ssendawula, recently returned from studies in Rome, is assigned as parish priest at Bisanje.

In Bukasa Parish, Fr Herman Ssempembe has been promoted from assistant priest to parish priest, and Fr Morris Kayanja has also been promoted to parish priest at Kirowooza Catholic Parish.

Caritas MADDO, the diocesan development organization, sees leadership changes with Fr Raphael Ssemanda posted to Bikiira Parish on special duties, and Fr Gozaga Kiyimba promoted from assistant director to full director. Fr Augustine Ssembajjwe moves up to diocesan vocation director, replaced by Fr Tonny Bbuule as assistant vocation director.

Other significant postings include Fr Benjamin Kyanda, returning from studies in Kenya, now rector at Bukalasa Seminary; Fr Semeo Makayi becomes diocesan assistant education secretary; and Fr Emmanuel Mawanda takes over as assistant parish priest at Lwaggulwe.

Fr Benedict Kato Lukakaba moves to Bethlehem Parish as assistant parish priest, while Fr Ronald Kaweesa transfers to Kyera Centre.

Several priests take on new parish responsibilities or special duties across the diocese, which spans Masaka, Kalungu, Sembabule, Lwengo, Bukomansimbi, Rakai, Kyotera, Lyantonde, and Kalangala districts.

This reshuffle marks the seventh since Bishop Jjumba assumed office in July 2019. The previous one, in August 2024, involved 17 priests.

At a recent ordination ceremony at Our Lady of Sorrows Cathedral, Kitovu, Bishop Jjumba urged newly ordained priests to dedicate themselves fully to their spiritual mission, warning against the temptation of amassing wealth.

He also called on priests to preach against ungodly acts including witchcraft, to guide Christians towards a righteous path.

In the same ceremony, 19 seminarians were ordained deacons, and 10 deacons advanced to priesthood, underscoring the diocese’s growth and commitment to clergy formation.

Other priests:

Fr. Andrew Mayanja, a newly ordained priest, posted to Kirowooza as Assistant Parish Priest

Fr. Vianney Mbuubi, a newly ordained priest, sent to Ssaza Parish as assistant priest

Fr. Martin Naluswa, a newly ordained priest, posted to Bumangi Parish as assistant parish priest

Fr. Richard Nyago, a newly ordained priest, posted to Mbirizi Parish as assistant parish priest

Fr. Bonnyventure Ntegeka, a newly ordained priest, sent to Kalungu Parish as assistant priest

Fr. Noah Saazi, a newly ordained priest, sent to Kyamuliibwa Parish as assistant priest

Fr. John Matovu, a newly ordained priest, appointed diocesan archivist

Fr. Francis Mugerwa, rector at Bukalasa Seminary, sent to Dublin, Ireland for service

Fr. Kennedy Kinsambwe, who has been studying in Rome, sent to Vancouver, Canada for service

Patrick Onyango, from Bukalasa Seminary, sent to Rome for studies

Fr. John Mary Ssengabi, assistant priest of Bumangi Parish, sent to Rome for studies

Fr. Joseph Bakulu, parish priest of Bisanje, sent to Eldoret, Kenya for studies

Fr. Atanansi Mwanje, assistant priest of Kiziba Parish, sent to Makerere University for studies

Fr. Ronald Muyanja, assistant priest of Mannya Parish, sent to Uganda Martyrs University for further studies

Fr. Brian Ssebaggala, assistant priest of Ssaza Parish, posted to Butende Parish in the same position

Fr. Mary Matovu, assistant priest of Kiziba Parish, posted to Buyoga Parish in the same capacity

Fr. George William Mukalazi, assistant priest of Mbirizi Parish, moved to Kiziba Parish in the same role

Fr. Godfrey Kato, assistant priest at Lwebitakuli Parish, sent to Bwesa Parish in the same capacity

Fr. Joseph Bukoola, assistant diocesan Education Secretary, posted as chaplain at Christ the King SS, Bulinda

Fr. James Mawejje, assistant priest of Sembabule Parish, posted to Kkindu Parish in the same capacity

Fr. Julius Sseguya, priest at Kinoni Parish, appointed chaplain at St Joseph’s Hospital, Kitovu

Fr. Aloysius Ssebugulu, assistant priest at Bukulula Parish, appointed assistant Education Secretary, Kalungu District

Fr. Paul Ssekyanja, assistant priest of Kkindu Parish, posted to Kijjukizo Parish in the same capacity

Fr. Kizito Mujjuzi, priest at Bumangi Parish, appointed Dean of Bumangi Deanery

Fr. George William Ssemaganda, assistant priest at Narozari Parish, posted to Kitovu Cathedral on special duties

Fr. Bernard Kasagga, assistant priest of Kyera Centre, appointed director of Sacred Heart of Jesus and Immaculate Heart of Mary Movements

Fr. Florentino Matovu, assistant diocesan estate administrator, appointed director of St Jude Movement

Fr. Stephen Kijjambu, parish priest of Kiziba Parish, appointed Director of Uganda Martyrs Guild