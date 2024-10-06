Bishop Kakooza wants hospital built on Namilyango Hill

Lugazi Diocese Catholic Bishop Christopher Kakooza has asked believers and the clergy to work tirelessly and build “a big hospital on Namilyango hill” in Mukono Municipality.

“People have come to realize the power of the gospel which is our main mission and what remains of us today is to strengthen our institutions, repair our buildings and build. Can you work hard and build a big hospital on Namilyango hill to offer medical services to our people,” Dr Kakooza said.

The bishop was on Saturday speaking as the main celebrant during the platinum jubilee celebrations of St Thereza Namilyango Girls’ Boarding Primary School.

Dr Richard Kayondo, the Vicar General of Lugazi Diocese and a host of other religious leaders attended the function.

Lugazi Bishop Christopher Kakooza blesses learners while commissioning the new school band during platinum jubilee celebrations of St Thereza Namilyango Girls’ Boarding Primary School in Mukono Municipality on October 5, 2024. PHOTO/FRED MUZAALE

Founded in 1949 by the White Missionary Sisters, the school has produced hundreds of influential women, some in key positions in the country’s leadership.

The bishop, who congratulated the school for “75 years of impactful existence,” emphasized that “the mission of the founders was to provide quality education and moral construction to the girl-child.”

This, he said, is in the mission and mandate of the Catholic Church.

“The mission and mandate of the Catholic church is evangelism, formation, healing of body and mind. The hospitals do the healing of the body,” the bishop remarked.

School head teacher Sr Florence Nalumu said the institution urged Old Girls (OGs) to be proud of their school and always support its development.