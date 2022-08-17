Bishop Luluga hailed as a dedicated, developmental leader

The late Bishop Emeritus of Nebbi Catholic diocese, Rt Rev Martin Luluga, was Wednesday praised for being a dedicated and developmental spiritual leader.

Bishop Luluga who died at the age of 89 on July 30, served in Gulu as Bishop from 1988 to 1998 at the height of the insurgency.

Archbishop John Baptist Odama, who was the main celebrant, said: “Bishop Martin first lived in exile as a child, but also he lived in insurgency time in Gulu but he guided the flock until the time he left.”

Archbishop Odama added: “Bishop Martin handed over the insurgency of LRA in Gulu to me when I took over from him as Archbishop of Gulu and he was transferred to take over from me as Bishop of Nebbi. He diligently lived in that insurgency in faith, dedication and love.”

Hundreds of mourners of different religious faiths from the country, South Sudan and DR Congo trickled in as early as 6 Am to attend the burial Mass of Bishop Emeritus of Nebbi Catholic diocese, Rt Rev Martin Luluga.

Bishop Luluga died after a short illness. Since the time he died, several requiem masses were held across various dioceses for his repose.

Archbishop Odama, said: “He was unique in my life when I was a small boy at St Peter’s and Paul in Pokea seminary, Arua Diocese. We used to see him with his friend, Fr Joseph very friendly. So we were inspired that if this is how Priests live together, shall we also be like them. Bishop Martin was my teacher also. In the life of the Bishopric, he was my predecessor in Gulu and he was my successor in Nebbi.”

The Bishop of Nebbi Catholic diocese, Rt Rev Raphael Wokorach, said: “He was our father and he was journeying in pain since 2015. He tirelessly gave his life for people. He touched the lives of many in Gulu. He was very attentive to every little detail of his works. This is the irony that he is a great man. He loved nature in promoting green evangelization.”

During his episcopate, late Bishop Martin opened three parishes: Akanyo parish in 1999, Kango parish in 2001 and Zombo Parish in 2009 and Nebbi Cathedral was completed and dedicated in March 2006.

The Chairman Uganda Episcopal Conference, Bishop Rt Rev Anthony Zziwa, said: “He will be remembered for his prudence in making decisions, simplicity and punctuality. He was not only a formator of Priests but other people also. He was a patient and enduring man.”

His sickness

In 2015, he was diagnosed of High Blood pressure. On July 15, 2016, he had reviews of the Blood pressure at Mulago National Referral hospital.

On July 25, 2022, he returned to Nebbi. On July 29, 2022, a team of medical doctors and vicar general visited him. On July 30, 2022, at 8am the cook of the Bishop informed the Vicar General, that his condition was worsening and at 9:30 am, the medical personnel declared him dead at his residence before he could be taken to the hospital. They declared that he died of multiple organ failure.