Bishop Luwalira tips leaders on retirement

Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira of Namirembe Diocese has asked leaders to discard fears associated with leaving their jobs permanently.

Bishop Luwalira made the remarks during a farewell tour at King’s College Budo in Wakiso District on Wednesday.

The bishop is set to retire in December. He is 64.

“I am excited about retiring. Do not fear leaving office,” he said.

This is not the first time the bishop is speaking about his retirement.

While fundraising for the Namirembe Diocese Mission House project last year, he said he was excited about his upcoming departure from office, adding that he would not meddle in the process of leaving office and would leave by December 8.

At Budo, Bishop Luwalira laid a foundation stone for the construction of a new dormitory and led a confirmation service for students.

He asked the students to be God-fearing and hardworking, which he said would enable them excel in school and life as a whole.

Staff and students at the school also presented the Bishop with an assortment of gifts including cows and goats as an appreciation for his work.

The head teacher of the school, Mr John Kazibwe, thanked Bishop Luwalira for the guidance, counsel and support he accorded to both students and staff.

Bishop Luwalira was consecrated and enthroned for the position in May 2009.

Prior to this, he served in several positions including as a youth leader at Bubajjwe Church of Uganda in Kawempe.

He is commended for relentlessly preaching and teaching the scriptures while relaying messages of faith and hope.

On parenthood, the bishop has constantly urged parents not to neglect their responsibility of raising their children by leaving the burden to teachers.

The Bishop has also been a strong advocate for faithfulness among married couples.

Some of the Church projects he has seen established under his leadership include Namirembe FM, a Christian radio station, and the completion of exterior and interior repairs for St Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe.

A section of clerics have already expressed interest to replace Bishop Luwalira and have submitted their applications.