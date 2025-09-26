Bishop Lwere to Judges: Perverted justice will have consequences

Judicial officers have been cautioned against perverted justice as they go about resolving disputes, as the same attarcts negative consequences that could be transferred to their future generations.

The call was made by Bishop Joshua Lwere, the General Overseer of the National Fellowship of the Born Again Pentecostal Churches of Uganda (NFBPC), on Friday during the annual prayer breakfast at the Judiciary headquarters in Kampala.

The cleric drew his teaching from the Biblical teaching of Pontius Pilate, who asked the crowds of between Barnabas and Jesus who should be released, with the crowds shouting back, “crucify him, crucify him", meaning crucify Jesus who was innocent.

He further said Pilate convinced the charged crowds that Jesus was innocent, but still, they shouted louder by saying "crucify him" before wishing that Jesus' blood instead be upon them and their children, a wish that Bishop Lwere said has followed them to date, as seen in the endless wars in Gaza.

“Pontius Pilate was forced to sentence Jesus to death despite finding out that he was innocent. Whenever we choose to prevent justice, it comes with consequences. The effect of our decisions has consequences,” Bishop Lwere warned the judicial officers in attendance.

Adding: “ The Jews have suffered for the last 2000 years because of that simple statement. They have suffered immensely because of the blood of the righteous man that was innocently shed. So if you are a judicial officer and convict an innocent person, the consequences will be transferred upon your children, up to the 4th generation.

“This has continued up to date because of that simple statement, 'let his blood be upon us and our children'. The conflict you see in the Middle East started with those statements. So many wars have happened, and they have been killed. Haven’t their children suffered? Pilate warned that one should be careful with injustice, with its ripple effects. God is interested in both that you follow the process as it's laid out, but also make sure you follow the whole law.”

Speaking at the same prayer breakfast, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo concurred with the preaching of the day.

He revealed that his father didn’t like his option of studying law, as he had the fear that if his son became a magistrate, he might take money which wasn’t his and bring a curse upon his family.

“My father was very uneasy when he heard that I had applied for law to be a magistrate. He hated injustice. He warned that, however much you work hard and earn your clean money, if you take one cent which is not yours, that clean money will become dirty money, and he feared that it would bring a curse on his family, not even mine,” Justice Dollo recalled.

He continued: “Bishop, I have never forgotten that statement by my father, and even if I didn’t take a judicial oath, it was very loud in my ears. I shudder at what will happen to my father’s family if I acted contrary to what he said.”

With barely three months before he officially retires, the Chief Justice advised that instead of having a Christian prayer breakfast, they should have a multi-faith prayer breakfast to accommodate other faiths.

“In my view, let's now move away from the Christian prayer breakfast to the prayer breakfast because supposing the next Chief Justice is Muslim, will he attend the Christian prayer breakfast. Let's make it bigger,” he advised.

Every quarter, the Judiciary holds a Christian prayer breakfast aimed at thanking God for what he has done.







