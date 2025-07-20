Bishop Muhiirwa urges Christians to embrace punctuality, prayer

Bishop Robert Muhiirwa of Fort Portal Diocese has called on believers to incorporate punctuality, prayer, attentive listening, and compassionate communication into their daily lives.

Speaking during a special Mass at Katoosa Parish in Kyenjojo District to celebrate the 59th World Communications Day, the bishop emphasised the importance of arriving on time for church services.

"Do not come late looking for space after the Mass has started. Let us prepare ourselves, switch off our phones, and give God our time so we can listen to His word. God is speaking to you through the readings and preaching; let us listen attentively," Bishop Muhiirwa said.

The bishop stressed that spiritual growth requires daily commitment to prayer and reflection, which not only strengthens faith but also enhances overall well-being.

He also urged parents to dedicate enough time to their children, cautioning that failure to do so may push them toward negative influences.

"We say we pay school fees and medical bills, but our children need more than that — they need love and care. If you don’t give them time, they may end up with peers who lead them astray. Even if you are not educated, just listen. You don’t have to say much — just give them assurance," he advised.

Drawing from research in counseling, Bishop Muhiirwa noted that simply listening to someone can be a source of empowerment and healing. He called on parents to be fully present in their children's lives and foster open communication within families.

On the subject of suffering, the bishop encouraged Christians to draw strength from the trials of saints and Christ Himself. "We must endure suffering like Paul. When we face hardship, let us unite our pain with the suffering of Jesus; it will teach us self-discipline and bring blessings. No pain, no gain. If we understand our suffering, we shall gain in the end," he said.

Referencing Simon of Cyrene, who helped Jesus carry His cross, Bishop Muhiirwa likened the struggles of parents to this biblical act of compassion, urging them to find strength in their faith as they care for their families.

The bishop also spoke about the significance of World Communications Day, which was first established in 1967 by Pope Paul VI and has been celebrated annually since then. He noted Pope Francis' call for journalists to practice gentle, truthful, and development-focused reporting. "The Pope wants us to share the truth with gentleness and to recognize the dignity of those we serve through our words. Journalists should write news that promotes peace, unity, and love, not hatred," he said.