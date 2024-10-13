Bishop Mwesigwa decries rising divorce rates, calls for return to Christian values

Rt Rev Sheldon Mwesigwa, Bishop of Ankole Diocese, has sounded the alarm on the increasing rate of divorce among families in Uganda.

While preaching at the opening of a Children's Church at St James Cathedral in Mbarara City on Sunday, Bishop Mwesigwa attributed the trend to shifting societal values.

"Today, young women have become educated and wealthy and can do without marriage. Meanwhile, men have retained traditional values that make women feel inferior," Bishop Mwesigwa said. "This has led to a breakdown in family structures, leaving children without parental love, guidance, and counsel."

Research, he noted, shows that children raised by single parents, even if wealthy, often miss out on the love, counsel, and guidance that both parents provide. "This contributes to moral degeneration among young people," he added.

Bishop Mwesigwa emphasised the need for Ugandans to return to Christian values of love, tolerance, and forgiveness to fulfil God's intention for marriage.

He also challenged parents to prioritise their relationships with their children. "Most parents have no time for their children, relying on commands and instilling fear instead of building meaningful relationships. This drives children to engage in immoral behaviours," Bishop Mwesigwa said.

The new Children's Church, he noted, aims to provide a space for young people to be groomed in Christian values.

"Children are the foundation of the church and society. We must give them space to grow in God-loving values," he said.

State Minister for Internal Affairs, Gen David Muhoozi, hailed Ankole Diocese for recognising the importance of nurturing morally upright young people.