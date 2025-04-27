Bishop Mwesigwa urges students to pursue skills beyond academics 

The Bishop of Ankole Diocese, Rt Rev Sheldon Mwesigwa, has advised students in higher institutions of learning to broaden their skills beyond academics if they are to remain competitive in today’s job market.

Bishop Mwesigwa, who also serves as the Chancellor of Bishop Stuart University (BSU), made the remarks on Saturday, April 26 while officiating at the grand opening of a basketball court constructed by the 20th Bishop Stuart University Guild Council.

Speaking at the event, Bishop Mwesigwa emphasized that employers are no longer hiring based solely on academic qualifications but are increasingly valuing additional skills.

Related

PRIME Bishop urges schools to teach students how to navigate life National

“Employers no longer look at only academic qualifications but other disciplines you have excelled into, such as how many certificates you have in debating, environment protection, management and leadership and others. So do not be glued only on books and neglect other disciplines,” Bishop Mwesigwa advised.

He cited the Guild Council’s achievement of saving over Shs50 million to build the basketball court as a testimony of financial discipline.

“They would have eaten all this money and even left the guild accounts dry but they saved and now we have a basketball court. When you are looking at people to employ and you come to learn that one of them competing for a job was among members of this guild council, he or she automatically becomes your best choice,” Bishop Mwesigwa said.

He urged institutions of learning to invest in other areas besides academics to prepare students better for the workforce.

The Bishop also noted the importance of games and sports, explaining that participation sharpens the mind and improves performance.

“Games and sports make one’s mind relaxed and sharper so I encourage students to at least take part in one of these disciplines because we now have better facilities,” he added.

Ms Kellen Ayebazibwe, the Vice Chairperson of the University Council, praised the investment in sports facilities, especially as students increasingly face stress-related challenges.

“Of recent we have had a major challenge in the country—stress among the young people to the extent of some committing suicide. Games and sports are one of the ways to reduce stress. As the university council, we will continue to support the university in the field of games and sports,” Ms Ayebazibwe said.

The outgoing Guild President, Mr Ronald Asiimwe, whose leadership spearheaded the project, said the basketball court was intended to foster relationships and social bonding among students, as well as to enhance the university’s competitiveness in basketball.

The Dean of Students, Rev Canon Asaph Kabakyenga, commended the student leadership for consistently leaving a legacy rooted in the university’s core values.

“We are blessed that the university leadership have continued to leave a legacy of what the core values of leadership mean. The 19th guild constructed a canteen, and the 20th built a basketball court. This is clear testimony of the values our institution continues to impart in our students,” Rev Canon Kabakyenga said.