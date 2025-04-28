Bishop Onesimus reignites prayer call for Besigye’s release

The Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese, Rt Rev Onesimus Asiimwe, has renewed calls for the release of Dr Kizza Besigye from prison, urging Christians to pray for the prominent political figure and diocesan supporter.

Speaking during his thanksgiving ceremony to mark two years of enthronement as bishop on April 27, which also doubled as a second fundraising drive to complete the diocesan cathedral, Bishop Asiimwe said there is need for prayerful intervention for Dr Besigye.

“I visited Dr Besigye in prison, I saw how he looked like, the uniform he was donning, I was so sad. We have to pray that God make a way, no one should wish another one to suffer. We pray God makes a way, if the way is negotiation or any other means, but that he leaves prison,” Bishop Onesimus said.

He is currently the only known religious leader to have visited Dr Besigye at Luzira Prison, where the opposition figure has been incarcerated for over five months.

Top district politicians, including the Rujumbura County MP and Security Minister Rtd Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi, were notably absent at the function. Only the Rukungiri Woman MP, Ms Medius Kaharata, attended, representing Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mr Thomas Tayebwa.

In his address, Bishop Onesimus also advised priests to refrain from participating or taking sides in elective politics, suggesting that any clergy who wished to engage in politics should first resign from church duties.

Preaching during the service, retired Bishop of Kigezi Diocese, Rt Rev George Bagamuhunda, urged Christians to fight oppression and assist one another through life's challenges.

“Let’s solve the issue of inequality; inequality is a powerful leprosy, the powerful are oppressing the less privileged, corruption in offices; let’s go to give hope and reconciliation where it is not,” Bishop Bagamuhunda said.

“There is no tortoise that climbs a tree on its own. We have so many people to aid, let’s look for the neglected in our community and we touch them. There are many children grieving, girls are being raped, too much domestic violence,” he added.

Former Security Minister Rtd Gen Henry Tumukunde also emphasized the need for reconciliation rooted in faith.

“I have actually been many times in prison, but when I go there, you people do not make noise like you make for others. I think this also needs equality. I want to thank our bishop for uniting us. All we need is this: being together, and having faith in God as our savior. We need to reconcile,” Gen Tumukunde said.

The Commissioner General of Prisons, who heads the cathedral construction fundraising committee, called for unity among Christians to effectively address community challenges.

At the event, at least Shs140 million in cash, 1,140 bags of cement, and several other items were collected. An additional Shs300 million was pledged toward the project.

The cathedral, which requires over Shs4 billion for completion, remains under construction after the original cathedral was demolished in 2022 by Bishop Benon Magezi, who passed away a year later. North Kigezi Diocese remains the only Anglican diocese in Uganda without a completed cathedral.