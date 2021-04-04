Bishop pokes Christians on faith after 'high profile people' deaths

By Perez Rumanzi More by this Author

South Ankole Diocese Bishop Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe has preached ‘’faith and reduction of doubt especially upon death of high profile people’’ adding that only God has prerogative over life and death.

Preaching during the Easter Sunday service at St Mathew cathedral, Kyamate on April 4, Bishop Ahimbisibwe said many people remain doubtful on the causes of death of especially high-profile people in the country.

“God determines how we live, how we grow and how we die. A human being has 72 heart beats per minute. If they increase or just reduce, its disaster. No one determines how that happens. We must have faith. Whatever the status of a person, God can decide to take their soul.”

“The only important thing is how we use our time when we have that soul that God provides.” Bp Ahimbisibwe said.

The comments followed his condolence message to the Roman Catholic Church after the demise of Kampala archdiocese- Archbishop.

“I want to send condolences to the Roman Catholic Church following the death of their shepherd His Grace Cyprian Kizito Lwanga. It’s heart breaking,” he said.

Advertisement

Several conspiracy theories were still emerging on the potential cause of the cleric’s death with government asking masses to avoid spreading fake news.

Using Biblical analogy of the first appearance of Jesus to the disciples upon his resurrection, Bp Ahimbisibwe said: “Even after seeing the scars on Jesus’ hands, some remained doubtful and such doubtfulness exists in the real world that only faith can erase it.”

He appealed to Christians to avoid condemnation but only wait for the will of God to prosper.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com