Bishop Rubaramira calls for shift from charity to long-term poverty solutions

The Bishop of Kabale Diocese, Rt Rev Callist Rubaramira, has urged Caritas leaders from the 19 Catholic dioceses in Uganda to shift their focus toward socio-economic development as a long-term solution to poverty in the country.

Speaking during the ongoing 15th National Caritas Week celebrations at Rushoroza Pastoral Centre in Kabale Municipality on Wednesday April 9, 2025, Bishop Rubaramira expressed concern over the organization's shift from its original mission of Social Services and Development (SSD) to a growing focus on charity under the Caritas banner.

"I have been in this diocese long enough to know that Caritas was once called the Office for Social Services and Development. I don’t know if anyone can explain why the name changed and how that transformation happened," he said.

He lamented that since the rebranding, the focus on social development has diminished. "The term Social Services and Development seems forgotten. Now, most of you emphasize charity, which is just one component of your ministry. Your department should encompass broader aspects beyond charity," he told the delegates.

Bishop Rubaramira challenged Caritas leadership to engage in critical self-reflection during the weeklong celebrations, urging them to assess their achievements and areas in need of reorientation.

“Please take time for self-evaluation. I didn’t see it on the agenda, but it’s vital. I urge you to remember your roots as the 'Department for Social Development.’ Christ’s mission is rooted in love and compassion; all church departments must act as agents of Caritas,” he emphasized.

The bishop also called for the adoption of problem-solving strategies that aim to restore dignity and empower people to lift themselves out of poverty.

"Evaluate your strategies and redirect them toward achieving sustainable goals," he advised, cautioning against over-reliance on foreign aid, especially in light of declining global donor funding, such as from USAID.

“Communities must be encouraged to become self-reliant. We must foster a culture where local people feel both responsible and capable of driving their own development,” he added.

Citing the 2024 Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) report, Bishop Rubaramira revealed that poverty in the Kigezi region stands at 27.3 percent. He also noted that 41.93 percent of Ugandans live below the international poverty line of $2.15 per day, with the national unemployment rate at 12.3 percent. Additionally, 33 percent of households still live in subsistence economies, although 81.1 percent now have improved access to water and 53.4 percent have access to electricity.

“Poverty is deepening. You are supposed to be agents of socio-economic transformation. We must act decisively,” he urged.

Echoing similar sentiments, Rt Rev Serverus Jjumba, Bishop of Masaka Diocese and President of Caritas Uganda, called on Caritas leaders to "walk the talk" by ensuring their initiatives promote human dignity and sustainable development.

“I commend Caritas Uganda for establishing women’s desks in each diocese, which have empowered women to start income-generating projects. But we must ensure everything Caritas does upholds and enhances human dignity,” Bishop Jjumba said.

In his keynote address, Msgr John Vianney Sunday, Vicar General of Kabale Diocese, emphasized the importance of imparting practical skills and reducing reliance on external aid.

“I urge you to train communities in modern agriculture, promote financial literacy, revive traditional food storage methods, and strengthen environmental conservation. Create structured systems from the diocesan level down to family-level initiatives, and form Caritas Clubs to boost grassroots development,” he advised.

National Caritas Director Rev Fr Hillary Muhezangango highlighted that this year’s theme, "Caritas Empower Communities: For I Was Hungry and You Gave Me Food" (Matthew 25:35), focuses on empowerment, sustainability, and respect for human dignity.

He noted that National Caritas Week, now in its 15th year since its inception in 2000, rotates among dioceses annually. This year’s event will run until Palm Sunday, culminating in a closing Mass at Our Lady of Good Shepherd, Rushoroza Cathedral.

Fr Muhezangango also emphasized that the theme aims to reduce donor dependency by fostering local partnerships and building reserves for emergency responses.



