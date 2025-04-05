Bishop Rubaramira confirms 16 inmates into the Catholic faith at Ndorwa prison

The Rt Rev Callist Rubaramira, Bishop of Kabale Diocese, confirmed 16 inmates into the Catholic faith at Ndorwa Government Prison in Kabale Municipality. He encouraged them to stay devoted to their faith and to find hope and strength in God.

Among those confirmed were 15 men and one woman: Tadeo Muhumuza, Levi Agaba, Hosea Nahurira, Elias Rutaremwa, Innocent Byaruhanga, Brian Arineitwe, Moses Tumusiime, Dismas Byomugabe, Derrick Tumwesigye, Fabias Nayakiira, Anthony Mfitumukiza, Joseph Niwagaba, Elia Bikorwamuhangi, Justus Twesigye, Davis Nsabimana, and Maria Donavensi Aturinda.

During his homily at the prison, located in the Southern Division of Kabale Municipality, Bishop Rubaramira urged the inmates to cast their burdens on God and repent for their sins.

“We are called as pilgrims of hope to trust in God. Many people today lack hope, and without it, facing life’s challenges becomes difficult. However, we are brothers and sisters in God’s Kingdom, and we must share in His love,” the bishop said.

He reminded the inmates to stay attentive to the word of God, which helps them grow spiritually and understand God's immeasurable love. He also emphasized the importance of faith and unity among believers, reminding them that there is life beyond prison.

“Whatever challenges we face, we must remember that we have a God who loves us deeply. As we celebrate this Lenten season, we reflect on God’s tremendous love for us. It is a time to renew our faith and hope,” he added.

As part of the 2025 Jubilee Year, which focuses on the theme "Pilgrims of Hope" as declared by Pope Francis, Kabale Diocese donated food items and essential supplies, including soap, to the inmates. The Jubilee Year is a time of spiritual renewal and pilgrimage for Catholics.

“Our visit to this prison is part of our mission to bring hope to those enduring challenges. Just as we visit hospitals and the elderly in their homes, we have come here to show God’s generosity. We are His agents of kindness, and the gifts we bring symbolize our care and concern,” Bishop Rubaramira explained.

He also noted, “Though these individuals are inmates, they remain part of God’s family. Whatever crimes they may have committed are human errors, but God's grace allows us to grow, heal, and live renewed lives in Him.”