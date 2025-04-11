Bishop Rubaramira sounds alarm on surging poverty levels in Uganda

The Bishop of Kabale Diocese, Bishop Callist Rubaramira, has expressed deep concern over the growing levels of poverty in Uganda, pointing to recent statistics from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), which indicate that 27.3% of Ugandans live in abject poverty.

“Poverty is an enemy that has affected people of God that we should fight fiercely. UBOS recently disseminated its statistics but people tell me that the statistical numbers are more than the displayed,” Bishop Callist said.

He made the remarks during the 15th National Caritas Week, 2025, hosted at Rushoroza Pastoral Centre in Kabale District.

The event, held under the theme “Caritas Empowering Communities: For I was hungry and you gave me food,” has drawn delegates from 19 dioceses across the country. It began on April 9 and will conclude on Palm Sunday, with the State Minister of Finance in charge of General Duties, Mr Henry Musasizi, expected to be the guest of honour.

Bishop Serverus Jjumba, President of Caritas Uganda and Bishop of Masaka Diocese, emphasized the importance of the Food Income and Livelihood Program, which targets smallholder farmers to fight poverty and hunger across Uganda.

“We must help our people to live a better life through all sorts of support. Poverty is a disease that is cured, and therefore keep the fire burning,” Bishop Jjumba said.

He also called for a comprehensive evaluation of all program activities to drive real transformation and improve livelihoods across communities.

Rev. Fr. Vicent Byaruhanga, Director of Caritas in Kabale District, raised concerns over the low funding of their initiatives in the Kigezi region, attributing the shortfall to the suspension of USAID support following a new executive order.

“We are not moving as per our mission because the funding has drastically lowered, hence a drop in improving people’s livelihoods,” Fr Vicent noted.

He added that some development partners, such as the Embassy of the Netherlands, are considering cutting funding, which could affect the continuity of their services. However, he commended partners like the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, Caritas Korea, and IFDC for their unwavering support in core program areas.

“We are also responsible for the humanitarian response, especially supporting Congolese refugees seeking asylum in Uganda. Despite the financial constraints, we are there to support,” Fr Vicent added.

He expressed optimism that more partners would come on board to support the implementation of interventions targeting the most vulnerable, with a focus on holistic development and integrated natural resources management in the Kabale Diocese.

Caritas Uganda, the social development arm of the Catholic Church in Uganda, was founded in 1970. It operates under the Uganda Episcopal Conference, focusing on poverty reduction, healthcare, education, environmental protection, and emergency response. It is also a member of the Caritas Internationalis network.