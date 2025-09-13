Bishop Rubaramira urges couples to uphold marriage vows as divorce rates increase

Rt Rev Callistus Rubaramira has called on couples to remain steadfast in the vocation of marriage, which he described as being under constant attack by the devil. The bishop emphasized that the strongest tools against this are consistent prayer, unity, and forgiveness.

Bishop Rubaramira made the remarks during the wedding mass of Engineer Anantoli Mucunguzi, Director of Archcivil Contractors and Builders Limited, and Mrs Doreen Akankunda at Christ the King Catholic Church in Kabale.

“Many families are breaking apart and turning to divorce because they have not actively resisted the enemy through prayer and a spirit of forgiveness,” Bishop Rubaramira said. “I urge families not to abandon their vows. Instead, rekindle the love that brought husband and wife together in the first place. In doing so, families can become role models for others.”

Meanwhile, the State Minister of Finance in charge of General Duties, Mr Henry Musasizi, highlighted poverty as another major contributor to the breakdown of families. He noted that economic hardship continues to strain relationships but assured the public that government initiatives targeting both the youth and the elderly are aimed at reducing poverty.

Engineer Mucunguzi also shared his reflections, saying that over the years, he has come to value the importance of family unity. “Forgiveness has been at the heart of our marriage. It’s what has kept us going,” he said.

He encouraged other couples to persevere, love their spouses deeply, and remain committed to their shared purpose. “Marriage is a God-given responsibility, and we must honor it with patience, love, and faith,” he added.

A 2020–2024 report by the HiiL organization indicates that approximately 7% of adult Ugandans have experienced divorce or separation, equating to around 370,000 individuals annually.



