Bishop Ssebaggala now takes charge of Luweero

Mukono Diocese Bishop Emeritus James William Ssebaggala will tomorrow assume the role of caretaker bishop of Luweero Diocese.

The development comes about a week after Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Samuel Kaziimba took over the pastoral and administrative roles of the same diocese on July 9. This followed the nullification of bishop-elect Rev Can Geofrey Kasana. Bishop Emeritus Ssebaggala will serve for eight months.

Speaking to this newspaper in an interview, a section of the faithful believe the choice of Ssebaggala is a calculated plan to harness reconciliation after the recent divisions in the diocese.

His appointment also halts an earlier announcement by the Provincial Secretariat to elect a new bishop on August 1 and have him consecrated on August 6.

Mr Paul Sunday Musisi, a congregant at St Mark’s Cathedral in Luweero Town Council, told Monitor at the weekend that they had protested the hurried re-election roadmap for another bishop following the nullification of Rev Can Kasana.

On July 10, just a day after the now-retired bishop of Luweero Diocese Eridard Nsubuga left his role after clocking the mandatory retirement age of 65, a group of Anglicans petitioned the Archbishop protesting the hurried new election roadmap.

The Christians raised fears that the hurried process could breed more trouble.

But in his July 14 letter addressed to Bishop Ssebagala, Archbishop Kaziimba said: “The leadership of Luweero Diocese and the nomination committee requested for some time to organise themselves. This necessitates that your appointment starts with effect from Tuesday, July 18 for a period of 8 months.”

Mr David Lule Muzzanganda, one of the Christians, who had earlier petitioned the Archbishop over the matter, welcomed the idea of extending the election period.

“This will enable the Church to resolve several pending issues,’’ he said.

Another Christian, Mr Nathan Ssebyala who is a congregant at St Paul’s Church of Uganda Wobulenzi, said: “I worked closely under Bishop Ssebagala as my bishop in Mukono shortly before I retired to my home in Luweero. While his status as a retiree is a source of comfort, he has a God-given skill in preaching reconciliation and he is a peace builder. The eight months are enough to build unity among the faithful.”

In his earlier communication after concluding his pastoral tour of West Nile, the Archbishop in a press briefing said he had powers to delegate a caretaker to act on his behalf.

Bishop Ssebaggala will among other duties oversee the administration of the diocese in general, pastoral oversight of the diocese on behalf of the Archbishop, ordain deacons or priests, and install Canons, as well as carry out confirmation of candidates.

He is also supposed to spearhead the reconciliation and healing process until the diocese gets a new bishop.

