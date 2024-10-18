Bishop Ssekadde laid to rest

Speakers at the send-off funeral service of Namirembe Diocese Bishop Emeritus Samuel Balagadde Ssekadde at the Anglican Church of Uganda’s St Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe, in Kampala yesterday, raised concerns on the lifestyles of Ugandans.

The chairperson of the Education Service Commission, Prof Samuel Luboga, hinted on the need for healthy lifestyles as he eulogised Ssekadde and revealed his cause of death.

“We need to know what is causing people to die so that we can do whatever is within our means to avoid it. I am glad to tell you that bishop never made any lifestyle mistakes. He lived his life well. He was as healthy as any 80-year-old could be,” Prof Luboga said.

Bishop Ssekadde died on Monday at Kisubi hospital where he had been rushed for treatment by his family.

“He is not like many people, I know. Fortunately, none of them is inside this church today [and] they drench themselves in alcohol. The amount of alcohol people take! Rt Honourable Prime Minister…[then] they eat as if there is no tomorrow, smoke their lungs to death. While we cannot prevent all death, we can extend health and the functioning of our lives,” Prof Luboga.

“There is no joy in dying early, when you die, you will be dead much longer than you have been alive,” he added.

On Ssekadde’s cause of death, Prof Luboga said it was a heart attack, a revelation that dismissed earlier reports that he had slipped in his bathroom at home and died.

He added:“What I saw on social media disappointed me because some of the people who were posting those wrong things [allegations on death] were Christians. Fake news! How can you tell a lie, especially about someone else’s life?”

Bishop Ssekadde’s wife Allen also disputed the bathroom fall reports.

“[During his final moments] …. he said he was feeling very hot. I measured his pressure, which was not that bad and even sugar levels, and comforted him saying he would be alright. He kept repeating that, he was feeling hot and I had to open the windows. He did not fall in the bathroom [as rumours earlier went around]. I was holding him,” she said.

Ms Allen added: “Upon realising his condition, I reached out to my family, the kids and started running about until we got him to Kisubi hospital [where he was later confirmed dead].”

In reference to her love-life with Bishop Ssekadde, Ms Allen said he often referred to her as mummy while she called him daddy. Top government officials, members of Opposition parties, clergy, family members, friends and other well-wishers attended the emotional funeral service. The numbers overwhelmed the church that a marquee had to be erected outside the Cathedral to accommodate the hundreds of mourners who attended the service.

What others said about Ssekadde

In his condolence message, read by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, President Museveni commended Ssekadde for a life well-lived especially as a Christian minister.

“Today, we celebrate him with gratitude for the service he rendered to the Church and more so, to the nation. We grieve but with hope because he served and knew God...The nation shall remain indebted to his service, memories and his kind words of wisdom, which will forever be cherished,”the President said.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, eulogised Ssekadde as a phenomenal teacher and family man before adding that since death is for all human beings, we should not let the things of the world get to our heads.

“People call you ‘our man,’ ‘your Lordship,’ ‘Your Grace’ [but when you die] they leave you and you go alone,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II of Buganda Kingdom, in his message read to the congregation by his brother Prince David Wasajja, said:“He has been respectful and compassionate. We thank God for his life and service.”

After the service, the hundreds of emotional mourners led by the clergy and top government officials escorted the casket bearing the remains of Bishop Ssekadde to Namirembe Cathedral’s cemetery where he was laid to rest, during the afternoon hours.