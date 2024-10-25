Bishop Stuart University tightens conditions for students to graduate

Authorities at Bishop Stuart University (BSU) have said no student will graduate minus completing a community engagement project as the institution bids to produce graduates who offer solutions to community challenges.

“The University Council has already approved my strategic goals for this University and one of them is research, innovations and community engagement,” Prof John Mugisha said on Friday after he was installed as BSU 4th vice chancellor during the institution’s 20th graduation in Mbarara City.

He added: “Starting next year, no student will graduate unless he or she has done a community transformative project.”

According to him, the condition is in line with the vision bearers of the university, who started it keen to deliver holistic education.

“We cannot let them down people. We cannot continue to invest in research and innovations that cannot address community challenges,” Prof Mugisha emphasized.

Citing farming, Prof Mugisha said hundreds of households in Uganda’s South are engaged in the economic activity but still face enormous challenges.

“This is a farming region, but farmers are struggling with how to benefit from the sector because of challenges like prolonged drought, diseases and poor farming practices. Our students, lecturers will have to go to farms, businesses, communities and other sectors and find solutions to the challenges these people face,” he explained.

Prof Mugisha denounced higher institutions of learning for graduating learners who lack employable skills noting that “BSU will work with industrialists and other employment sectors to align learners with relevant-job market skills.”

University Chancellor Rt Rev Sheldon Mwesigwa, who is also the Ankole Diocese bishop, said the university intends to relate closely with the communities.

“We are investing in research and innovations. This should not be just for academic purposes but to transform communities and we will exploit any opportunity to see students that pass through this institution closely relate with communities,” he told hundreds at Friday’s graduation.

Officiating at the graduation ceremony, science and technology minister Dr Monica Musenero told graduands to remain focused to succeed in life.

“Be purposeful, creative, resilient, innovative and a server. The world is not simple. It is full of challenges but what I have told you can help you achieve your goals,” Dr Musenero highlighted.