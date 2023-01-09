Bishop tells Christians to shun tribalism

The Ruwenzori Diocese (Anglican) Bishop Reuben Kisembo has asked Christians of Bundibugyo District who fall under the new proposed West Ruwenzori Diocese to shun tribalism as they search for their first bishop.

Bishop Kisembo said the new proposed diocese will serve all Christians in Bundibugyo despite their tribal affiliations.

He said the process of searching for the first bishop of the proposed diocese will commence soon.

“We will elect a religious leader from whichever tribe he comes from, we should be willing to work with him,” Bishop Kisembo said during a pastoral visit to Trinity Church of Uganda at the weekend.

He also revealed that the new proposed diocese would be operational in August.

In 2018, the provincial assembly and Ruwenzori diocesan synod okayed the creation of West Ruwenzori Diocese, which will be carved out of Ruwenzori Diocese. Its headquarters will be at Bumadu Church in Bundibugyo District.

However, in July last year, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Kaziimba, told Christians in Bundibugyo that after fulfilling the requirements, he would send a verification committee that would write a report back to the province.

“I hear the fulfillment of the requirements is now at 90 percent, I am going to guide you to ensure the remaining requirements are put in place in the shortest possible period,” Bishop Kisembo said

Requirements

For the people of Bundibugyo to be granted a new diocese, the provincial assembly tasked them to first fulfill some requirements: a startup fund of Shs100 million, a vehicle for the bishop, key diocesan senior staff, bishop’s house, and an administration block among others.

The archdeacon of Bumadu Church of Uganda, Rev Julius Tumwesige, who also doubles as the coordinator for the proposed new diocese, said the construction of the bishop’s residence, a cathedral and the administrative block are all complete while the bishop’s car has been secured and a startup capital of Shs100 million would soon be realised.

“I know three people so far interested in the post of a bishop, but let’s wait and see, we’re soon finishing all the requirements and hopeful that this diocese will soon be officially unveiled to kick start its operation,” Rev Tumwesige said.

Capacity