Bishop tells govt to honour pledges

The bishop of Church of Uganda’s Soroti diocese, Rev. Kosea Odongo has implored the government to honour the pledges it has made to its people over the years.

While preaching on Christmas Day at St. Peters Cathedral Soroti City, eastern Uganda, Bishop Odongo said: “When God promises, he honours. I call upon all government people, all the people of God to honour their promises."

According to him, Christmas day is a demonstration that whatever God promises his followers will be fulfilled as planned.

Quoting the book of John:14:1-3, Bishop Odongo urged Christians to remain rooted in Christ as they wait for the most wonderful long awaited promises of God that are associated with the last days.

“Jesus Christ is coming again, you might say but it has taken a long time and you start to misbehave. You might say from the time of our ancestor it’s now 2,023 years, why is he not coming? I assure you that if he fulfilled the first promise which took many generations to become a reality, then even the second promise will be fulfilled and he will surely come and after his coming the third promise of Judgment will come to sort out the righteous children of God from the evil ones,” Bishop Odongo assured.

He cautioned Christians against making comparisons of themselves with others that have gone astray into the world of drunkenness, hypocrisy, idolatry, polygamy wondering why God is not judging them immediately but God has his own ways of handling issues as he does not want man to perish in sin.