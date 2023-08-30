Bishop tips couples on preventing violence

South Rwenzori Diocese Bishop emeritus Zebedee Kahangwa Masereka has urged couples to uphold their marriage vows as a tool to fight domestic violence.

Bishop Masereka expressed concern over the growing trend of husbands neglecting their fundamental family responsibilities to their wives.

He said fathers are peacemakers within the family while women are intended as partners, not sole caretakers.

“Every father bears the responsibility of maintaining serenity within the family and sustaining it. Women are meant to be supportive partners. One of the disconcerting issues is men assuming a domineering position after marriage, forsaking their rightful family duties,” he said.

“Is it reasonable to expect respect from a woman who has assumed the role of primary provider? When reminded of their parental roles, guilt may drive them to violence,” he added.

He was speaking last Saturday during celebrations to mark the 39th anniversary of South Rwenzori Diocese at St Paul’s Cathedral in Kasese Municipality.

Numerous abuses

Bishop Masereka said numerous married women are suffering various forms of sexual, physical, verbal, and psychological abuse.

“Do not undervalue your wives. They entered into marriage driven by love and acceptance, not to become subjects of abuse. Instead of violence, channel your emotions into constructive avenues,” he urged the women.

He advocated prioritisation of spirituality within families.

Rev David Livingston Kaggwa of World Vision echoed the urgency of addressing domestic violence, revealing its detrimental impact on Church progress.

“Statistics from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics paint a grim picture; 60 percent of domestic violence victims are women and children, with more than 56 percent facing daily abuse. On average, one in every eight children suffers rights violations daily, and a quarter of children endure violence every four hours,” he said.

He added: “Men are entrusted with providing for their families, including nurturing their children. The distressing accounts of men perpetrating heinous acts against their children, fatally harming their spouses, mistreating their parents, and even enduring violence from their wives—often overlooked—fill me with dismay. These actions are incongruent with God’s will.”

The celebrations were held under the theme. ‘Ending domestic violence: The father’s role,’ and was animated by the Father’s Union, a male association within the Anglican Church.