Bishop to PLE candidates: Focus on exams, not love letters

The Anglican Bishop of Lango Diocese, Dr Alfred Olwa, has advised Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) candidates to destroy any love letters they may have, urging them to prioritise their studies and avoid distractions.

"Your parents sent you to school to study, not to fall in love," Bishop Olwa said during a dedication ceremony for PLE candidates at Mantle Day and Boarding Primary School in Lira City. "Tear those love letters. You weren't sent here to fall in love, but to study."

With exams scheduled for November 6 and 7, 2024, Bishop Olwa cautioned candidates against distractions, including relationships and theft.

"Some of you come to school not only to study but also to steal. Don't repeat it. If you have ever stolen anything in life, I will pray for you today, but don't do it again," he said.

He also encouraged candidates to be prayerful to overcome examination anxiety.

"It's only Jesus who will help you overcome exam fever and nervousness. Accept Him as your personal saviour."

Dozens of parents and children knelt for blessings as Bishop Olwa wished them success. "Your parents have brought you success cards, but my sweetheart and I wish you success in your exams."

Bishop Olwa emphasised the importance of focusing on studies, citing the sacrifices made by parents. "Your parents have spent a lot on your education. Don't disappoint them. Remember, your education is key to your future, stay focused, pray, and work hard."

He also reminded the candidates of the significance of their faith. "As Christians, we must prioritize our relationship with God."

On the same ceremony, over 200 children and adults were confirmed into the Anglican faith. Bishop Olwa emphasised confirmation's importance in a Christian's life.

"Now that you have confirmed your faith in Jesus Christ, obey the Ten Commandments," he said. "Live according to God's will."