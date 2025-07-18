Bishop urges churches, schools to get land titles

Bukedi Diocese Bishop Samuel George Bogere Egesa has urged churches and church-founded schools to survey and title their land to protect it from increasing encroachment threats. Speaking during St Peter’s Day celebrations at Kakoro Church of Uganda in Butebo District on Wednesday, Bishop Egesa warned that without legal ownership, church and school land risk being grabbed by unscrupulous people.

“We are facing serious challenges because the population has grown, but land has not. If we don’t act quickly, the Church will lose land freely given decades ago,” he said. He emphasised the need for institutions to register land with the Ministry of Lands and have it gazetted as a long-term safeguard. The bishop also called upon parents to invest more in their children’s education. “It is embarrassing that learners study on empty stomachs and we expect good results.





Parents must take responsibility for feeding their children at school,” he said. He criticised political leaders for confusing parents on the school feeding policy. He said it is parents’ duty to feed their children in schools. The bishop suggested that parents who do not provide their children meals should not be given anything to eat during school meetings. “Maybe then they’ll understand what it means for a child to go without lunch.” He added: “How can a child who is at school from 5:30am to 5pm concentrate without food? Parents must play their role.” Bishop Egesa also called on parents and religious leaders to instil the fear of God, discipline, and the value of education in children.





“Education is the only investment that yields now. Let children study until they achieve high academic qualifications,” he said. He warned against materialism, urging Christians to embrace unity, peace, and productive work. “Stop chasing unproductive earthly pursuits. Education can liberate our society at all levels.” While praising efforts to support the girl-child, he stressed the need to also focus on boys. “We’ve invested so much in girls. But who will they marry if the boys are neglected and uneducated? Let’s balance the effort,” he added. Bishop Egesa also encouraged Christians to embrace government poverty-alleviation programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM).





Call for compulsory feeding in schools

Canon Samuel Wairagala, the head of laity in the diocese, revealed plans to pass a resolution enforcing compulsory feeding in all church-founded schools.

He said once approved by the Synod Council, parents who fail to provide food will be held accountable. “Parents have failed to provide food and basic materials. This affects concentration and learning outcomes,” he said. “Both boys and girls must be supported morally, spiritually, and materially.” He cited a 2016 Ministry of Education directive encouraging school management committees and local leaders to agree on affordable feeding models, an initiative that has largely stalled.

“We hope the Church’s order will reawaken parents to support their children’s education and community schools,” he added.





Responsible fatherhood

Justice Mike Chibita called on men to lead their families and raise children with purpose. “Fatherhood isn’t instant; it takes commitment. Sadly, many men give up too quickly,” he said. He cautioned against giving children names with negative meanings, saying names carry spiritual weight. “Names are declarations. Parents should choose ones that bless, not curse.” He also encouraged formalising marriages and writing Wills. Mr David Lody Owor, the president of the diocese’s Fathers Union, encouraged members to support a new commercial project intended to raise funds for union activities.

“We need well-wishers to give generously to help us achieve our goals,” he said. Currently, the diocese has 240 registered Fathers Union members. Mr Francis Kuchana, the chairperson of Butebo Archdeaconry Fathers Union, urged unmarried men to wed and join the union. He said the union, led by Timusewo Teru, marked St Peter’s Day with a community clean-up of Butebo town and health facilities. “The exercise was a message to men about the importance of hygiene and sanitation at home,” said Mr Teru, a health assistant.

Situation in Uganda

Across Uganda, churches and faith-based institutions are increasingly falling victim to land grabbers due to a lack of land titles. Many of these lands were donated decades ago by community members or colonial authorities and remain unregistered to this day. Without legal documentation, churches face a growing threat from unscrupulous individuals, speculators, and even local officials who exploit loopholes to claim Church land as their own.



