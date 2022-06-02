Bishop urges colleagues to stop relying on donations

Bishop Nathan Ahimbisibwe of South Ankole Diocese has challenged his fellow overseers to focus on building a self-sustaining church instead of depending on Christians and donations.

While hosting Archbishop Stephen Mugalu and 19 bishops of the Church of Uganda in Ntungamo District on Tuesday, Bishop Ahimbisibwe said the Church has a lot of idle land, which must be well utilised to create sources of income.

“We have depended on donations from Christians long enough and we need a Church that is self-sustaining. We also need to show Christians that we are a Church that works,” he said.

The clergy were touring the diocesan development projects, which include buildings, coffee farms, fish ponds, chicken hatchery, and orchards.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe said he has planted 300 acres of coffee in Ntungamo to generate income that will help the Church to be self-sustaining.

He has also been able to increase the number of archdeaconries from six to 10 and parishes from 40 to 61, built schools, health centres, and ensured proper water systems and agricultural projects in the last 10 years.

Archbishop Mugalu said the tour comes after President Museveni challenged bishops to visit the diocese for its transformative preaching.

Bishop Joseph Abura of Karamoja Diocese said the church needs to focus on mindset change if they are to transform communities.

“My wife and I tried to have many projects at the church, but they were either stolen or destroyed. It is hard to breed a pig, grow maize. But what I saw here (South Ankole), the whole village has maize, and no one wants to steal it. The challenge is in education. Education changes the mindset and engages people in production. If we are to develop the Church, we must engage communities first,” he said.

Bishop Johnson Twinomujuni of West Ankole Diocese concurred, saying people must be trained and made adaptable on management.