Bishop urges Ugandans, security agencies to denounce violence

Bishop urges Ugandans, security agencies, denounce violence

LUWEERO- A section of Church leaders in Greater Luweero have urged the faithful to denounce acts that undermine the country’s stability and pray for a peaceful post-election period.

While a section of the aggrieved parties in the recently concluded General Election have sought redress in courts of law, Kasana-Luweero Diocese Bishop Paul Ssemogerere believes that denouncing acts of violence will boost development in Uganda.

“We have seen several leaders that lost the election congratulate their opponents and rally the population to support the new leaders, but many have run to court for redress. We recently saw the security led by the UPDF take a bold move to apologise for their operational mistakes when the soldiers beat up journalists,” he said.

“Such a good gesture must be the way to go for all political players. Christians have the duty to champion peace initiatives. It is not abnormal to concede defeat in an election,” Bishop Ssemogerere added.

He was speaking during celebrations to mark the 24th Kasana-Luweero Diocese anniversary on Sunday.

Advice to aggrieved families

The bishop advised relatives of people who went missing before and during elections to seek justice through the courts of law since their whereabouts are now known.

According to government, majority of the missing persons are being held by various security agencies, including the elite Special Forces Command (SFC), which guards President Museveni.

Mr Boniface Ssentongo, the head of the laity in the diocese, asked Christians to continue observing Covid-19 guidelines since the pandemic is still posing a big threat to the country.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has not only killed our loved ones but affected normal programmes. Nobody is happy when our children are out of school while several of the businesses that are supposed to be a source of family livelihood are collapsing,” Mr Ssentongo told the congregation, adding: “It is our duty as Christians to protect the lives of the members our respective families and ensure that our neighbours are also safe.”

Minister speaks out

Dr John Chrysostom Muyingo, the State minister for Higher Education and outgoing Member of Parliament for Bamunanika County, had earlier told Christians that politics should not override development initiatives.

“The people of Bamunanika made their choice by electing leaders that they believe should take them through the next five years. Our duty now is to support the new leaders. We should not waste the time politicking at the expense of development programmes,” the minister said.

Next year, Kasana Luweero Diocese will be marking its silver jubilee. Bishop Ssemogerere on Sunday launched the grand fundraising drive for the silver jubilee celebrations.

The diocese was founded in 1997 with current Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga as the pioneer bishop.