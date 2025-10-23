Bishop Wamika to be buried inside Jinja cathedral

The organising committee of Jinja Diocese, led by Rev Fr Gerald Muto, has set Tuesday, October 28, as the burial date for Bishop Charles Martin Wamika, who will be laid to rest inside Rubaga Cathedral Church in Jinja City.

Fr Muto said that, according to Catholic doctrine, once a bishop dies while serving, he is buried inside the church where he served.

“He is the first bishop to be buried inside the Cathedral Church because when the first bishop, Joseph Willigers, died in the Netherlands, being a Mill Hill Missionary, he chose to be buried in his homeland,” Fr Muto said.

Bishop Willigers, the founder of Jinja Diocese, died of prostate cancer in 2012 at the Mill Hill retirement house in Oosterbeek, Netherlands.

Bishop Wamika’s requiem mass will be held on Friday at Rubaga Cathedral in Kampala, presided over by Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere. Thereafter, the body will be taken to Nyangole Cathedral in Tororo Diocese for a vigil.

On Saturday, the body will be moved to Budaka, the bishop’s home parish, for another vigil before proceeding to Iganga Parish and Minor Seminary.

On Monday, the body will arrive at the cathedral by midday for a final mass and vigil before the burial on Tuesday.

Fr Muto described the late bishop as a humble servant of God.

“He never lived a luxurious or expensive life but dedicated his entire life to serving and making people love and know God. This is evidenced by the love he had for children and sharing sweets with them,” he said.

Achievements

Fr Muto said that while “the achievements of a priest are invisible,” Bishop Wamika’s impact was visible across Busoga.

“When Bishop Wamika came to Jinja, he found only 21 parishes under the Catholic faith. Now there are 44,” Fr Muto said, adding that the bishop “expanded the services of preaching the word of God nearer to Christians, stopping them from moving long distances for prayers.”

He also established St. Gonzaga Gonza Minor Seminary in Iganga, still under construction, to train more priests, and oversaw the ongoing construction of Uganda Martyrs Hospital at the cathedral — a project he announced when Jinja Diocese led the 2023 Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations.

Tributes

Ms Joyce Nyafono, leader of the Catholic Women in the diocese, said Bishop Wamika was “a pillar” who supported their social and economic empowerment projects.

“When the Bishop came to Jinja, he was surprised to note that women have social and economic projects to support themselves in the family,” she said.

“He has been one of our pillars, supporting us in some of our programs. Some sections of the public mislabeled us because of the yellow color of our uniform, but we are not into politics,” she added.

Ms Maria Alirwa, another Christian, said the bishop’s kindness and devotion left a lasting mark. “Bishop Wamika has made my journey in the world because of his commitment to doing good things for fellow Christians, which I will never forget in my entire life,” she said.

Bishop Wamika’s death was announced on October 22, 2025.