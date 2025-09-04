Bishop Wanok decries misuse of money in Uganda’s politics

The Bishop of Lira Diocese, Rt. Rev. Sanctus Lino Wanok, has expressed concern over the growing influence of money in Uganda’s politics, warning that it undermines genuine leadership and erodes moral values.

Speaking on Thursday at Uganda Martyrs Cathedral in Lira during the Priestly and Diaconate Ordination, where two deacons were elevated to priesthood and 10 seminarians ordained as deacons, Bishop Wanok told the congregation that the misuse of money is distorting both politics and religion.

“The way money is used today is very tempting and has diverted many good things. Saint Paul says, if you don’t know how to use money, it becomes the source of all evil that disrupts the success of your ministry. We have seen this physically in Uganda,” he said.

The Bishop noted that many leaders today win elections not because of their ability to serve but because they buy votes.

“Money is good if used in a planned way, but when it is used to buy votes in order to win elections, then it becomes a tool for evil. We are ashamed of this in Uganda and across the world,” he added.

Bishop Wanok stressed that money itself is not bad—it can save lives and promote development—but it becomes dangerous when misused. “Money must move towards saving life, fostering development, good living, good relationships, and good work. We should use money to save life, not to destroy it,” he emphasized.

He cautioned that misuse of money has not only corrupted politics but also infiltrated religious and cultural spaces, calling it shameful and destructive. He urged the newly ordained clergy to be role models in guiding society towards integrity.

“You have freely presented yourselves for the order of priesthood and diaconate. You must be like those chosen by the apostles—men of good reputation, full of wisdom and the Holy Spirit,” Bishop Wanok told the new priests and deacons.

He also reminded them of their vow of celibacy, urging them to remain firmly rooted in faith. “You are not going to be married or quasi-married, or having someone in secret. There is no resort somewhere for you. As celibate fathers, you belong to all and at all times represent Christ and his ministry,” he cautioned.

The ceremony also drew calls from local leaders for the church to take a stronger role in addressing moral decline. Mr. Moses Michael Odongo Okune lamented rising cases of domestic violence, drug abuse, alcoholism, and killings in Lango Sub-region.

“I appeal to the newly ordained servants of God to preach the love of God so that humility can touch people’s hearts. We must learn to love one another and end this reckless killing,” Mr. Odongo said.

Those ordained to priesthood were Rev. Fr. George Ochieng and Rev. Fr. Ray Atula. The 10 seminarians ordained as deacons included Brian Obbo, David Onyango, Ambrose Adupa, Jimmy Dila, Emmanuel Okello, and Samson Odongo.

Lira Diocese oversees the entire Lango Sub-region, comprising nine districts, one city, and one municipality.





Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;