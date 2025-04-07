Bishop warns clergy against partisan politics ahead of 2026 general election

The Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese, Rt Rev Onesimus Asiimwe, has cautioned religious leaders across Uganda against engaging in partisan politics as the country approaches the 2026 general elections.

While preaching at the installation ceremony of Ven. Amos Katushabe and his wife, Catherine, as the first Archdeacon of Kyabugashe Archdeaconry, which took place at St. Peter’s Church of Uganda in Nyakagyeme Sub-county on April 6, 2025, Bishop Asiimwe emphasized the importance of neutrality within the church.

“Ugandans are expected to elect new leaders between January 12 and February 9, 2026, according to the Electoral Commission’s roadmap. I have noticed that many of you, religious leaders, have already taken sides. This practice misleads the flock, and I therefore urge you to stop it as soon as possible,” Bishop Asiimwe warned.

He also called on religious leaders to remain vigilant, protect the church, and foster peace and unity during the political season and beyond.

“The nomination of candidates will begin in May, and people will be canvassing for votes. I request that you remain strong, protect the church and the congregation, and maintain peace and love within it. Christians should not wear political party attire or engage in campaigns within the church,” he stressed.

Bishop Asiimwe’s message aimed to ensure that the church remains a place of unity and spiritual focus, free from political divisions.

As the guest of honour, Minister of Security, Rtd Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi, urged the church to support government programs like the Parish Development Model, which seeks to uplift the living standards of both the church and the wider community.

“When we empower Christians economically, they will be able to support church activities and contribute to development,” Minister Muhwezi said.

He also emphasised the need for cooperation between Christians and the newly installed Archdeacon to foster growth within the Archdeaconry.

“Cooperation is key. Communities that work together develop. Cooperate with your Archdeacon, and you will see progress,” he advised.

Gen Muhwezi pledged the government’s support for the development of the Archdeaconry, acknowledging the significant role the church plays in shaping the lives of Ugandans.

“We are committed to supporting you because we know the church is doing great work. You can count on us,” he said.

Ven. Amos Katushabe, the newly installed Archdeacon, vowed to work closely with Christians to develop the Archdeaconry.

“This is a young Archdeaconry, and I promise to work hand in hand with all of you. Together, with God’s help, we will succeed,” Ven. Katushabe said.

About Kyabugashe Archdeaconry

Kyabugashe Archdeaconry is a newly established Archdeaconry in the North Kigezi Diocese. It was carved out of the Nyakagyeme Archdeaconry and is now the 10th Archdeaconry in the diocese. The Archdeaconry is located in Nyakagyeme Sub-county, approximately 5 kilometers from Rukungiri town.