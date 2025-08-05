Bishop warns politicians against using students in campaigns

The Anglican Bishop of Central Buganda Diocese, Michael Lubowa, has issued a stern warning to politicians against involving students and pupils in their political campaigns and polls for the 2026 general elections.

Speaking during a confirmation service for over 50 students of Paris Palais College of St. Lawrence in Nakirebe village, Mpigi District, Bishop Lubowa expressed his disapproval of the practice.

"We're heading to the general election and our pupils and students are targeted by politicians to be used," he said. "This is not their time and politics is not theirs. Their time is coming and it is in the future. Don't engage them in partisan politics. Let them concentrate."

The bishop's remarks come after he observed several politicians using young people to line up during the recently concluded NRM primaries. He urged politicians to allow students to focus on their studies rather than getting involved in politics.

In a separate address, Bishop Lubowa also encouraged parents to have more children to support private schools. "I want you to even produce twins in the name of Jesus," he said. "Go and produce more and more children. Work hard to get them because at the end, these schools need more of your children to avoid some problems, especially those related to financial steadiness."

He added that parents should "be factories of the private schools" and educate their children with "Godly manners." The bishop also extended his advice to journalists, urging them to prioritize family life and raise well-behaved children.

"Journalists work tirelessly to keep us informed, but don't forget it's also your duty to form families," he said. "I urge you to get married, introduce your spouses to the church, and raise well-behaved children."

The confirmation service, which was attended by students, parents, and teachers, is an annual event organized by the school to nurture the spiritual growth of its students. According to Ms. Rose Galabuzi, the headmistress of London College of St. Lawrence, the service is a way of ensuring that students prioritize their faith while pursuing their education.

"We ensure that each student is taught but not forgetting his or her religion," she said. "That is why we organize such services. God should be first and others follow."



