Bishop warns students against political exploitation ahead of 2026 polls

Retired Anglican bishop James William Ssebagala has warned that school-age children could become easy targets for politicians ahead of Uganda’s 2026 general elections.

Speaking to more than 2,800 students at Ndejje Secondary School in Luweero District, Ssebagala urged young people to resist being swayed by small gifts and promises from “self-seeking politicians” who may exploit their vulnerability for political gain.

“You should not allow the small gifts by politicians to make uninformed decisions,” he said, adding: “You should be bold enough and take decisions that will make your respective future shine. This is a busy campaign season where some of you could be directly engaged.”

Uganda’s general election is set for early January 2026, but campaigning has already intensified. With the school term about to end, Ssebagala warned that students heading into the holidays could be drawn into political activities.

He noted that some students, especially those aged 18 and above, are already eligible to vote and may be targeted directly.

“The youth should act as role models and be part of their own destiny,” Ssebagala said.

He added: “Live with integrity, kindness and always exhibit the strong Christian values as students who are blessed and have the opportunity to study in a supportive environment.”

During the event, 78 students were confirmed into Christianity and the Anglican Church, a milestone Ssebagala used to underline the importance of faith and moral grounding.

The headteacher of Ndejje SS, David Ssekungu, said the school works closely with parents to prepare students for confirmation.

“We have a strong chaplaincy that has helped our children uphold the strong Christian foundation and values,” he said.

According to Uganda’s electoral commission, registered voters aged 18 and above will be eligible to participate in the 2026 polls. The electoral roadmap is already underway, with political activity expected to escalate in the coming months.