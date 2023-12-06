Bishops caution ‘external forces’ against threatening Lango’s fragile peace

Bishops under their umbrella body Lango Religious Leaders’ Forum have urged the people of Lango to promote peace amid concern over disunity among cultural leaders.

This comes after the paramount chief (Won Nyaci) of Lango Cultural Foundation, Mzee Yosam Odur Ebii, made a U-turn on a peaceful transition of power.

In October this year, Mr Odur Ebii declared his intention to relinquish power and hand over office to a new leader in December 2024, and the election for a replacement was scheduled for January 31, 2024.

In fact, on October 10, 2023, Won Nyaci went ahead and released a roadmap with different frameworks that he believed would foster a smooth transfer of power.

However, in another twist of events, Mzee Odur Ebii said no election shall take place on the agreed date.

“It is my wish to call upon all my subjects who love peace and development in the chiefdom to think twice and allow me to complete my tenure of office as Won Nyaci with respect and dignity that I deserve basing on my past records and experience in bringing back the institution of Won Nyaci,” he said in a statement on December 4, 2023.

Mzee Odur Ebii said he would continue to steer the Lango cultural institution to “greater heights that my successors can build on and carry out their duties while protecting my legacy”.

Bishop Sanctus Lino Wanok of the Roman Catholic Chruch of Lira Diocese said as members of Lango Religious Leaders’ Forum, nothing can upend the roadmap of peace and the election of the new leadership of Lango cultural institution.

“We are supporting this [roadmap] wholeheartedly and we as religious leaders, we want the integrity of all the people and cultural leaders of Lango to continue on this path and in no way we can contradict the good work the Lord God has started through our cultural leaders,” Bishop Wanok said in a joint press conference at All Nations Gospel Church, Lira City, on Tuesday.

He said the religious body is going to support the election of new Won Nyaci 100 per cent.

“And gathered here, we are seeing that some other external forces are coming now late when the Lord had already started and made the roadmap, to confuse the people of Lango,” Bishop Wanok said.

The bishop emeritus Ibrahim Okello of All Nations said people of Lango should listen to only one voice which is peace!

“We respect all those who think they can manipulate the people of Lango but they have missed the point this time, God has taken charge through all the clan leaders,” he said.

Religious leaders also appealed to the media not to allow any other voice to disturb this roadmap.