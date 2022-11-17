Bishops gather in Ntungamo to pray for country, church

At least 75 serving and retired bishops and their wives from Anglican dioceses in Western Uganda have gathered at the South Ankole Diocese in Ntungamo Municipality for a four-day retreat to discuss church and national matters.

The bishops who arrived at the home of the South Ankole Diocese Bishop Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe on Wednesday evening shall spend days in meetings, tours, prayers and critical discussions in a fellowship at the Ankole Resort Hotel.

The retreat’s coordinator, Emeritus West Ankole Diocese Bishop Rt Rev William Magambo, told Monitor that their fellowship is themed “to create hope beyond affliction.”

“This was derived from the biblical book of Lamentations where Jeremiah encouraged enslaved Israelite exiles in Babylon to work and make families while Israelites thought they would be there for a short time,” he explained on November 16.

Biblical writings show that they were delivered from slavery after 7o years.

Meanwhile, the Bishops’ fellowship started in 1977 following the death of Archbishop Janan Luwum who was allegedly killed by the State under President Id Amin over being critical on government.

'Church recovery'

Bishops Bamunoba of West Ankole, John Betungura of Ankole, William Rukirande of Kigezi and Yestus Ruhindi of North Kigezi gathered with their wives at an island on Lake Nyabihoko in Ntungamo District where they fasted and prayed against government excesses in 1977,

Only two of the above, Bishops Bamunoba and Rukirande, are still survive as of November 17.

Now, North Ankole Diocese Bishop Steven Namanya says the latest fellowship will not only focus on church development but also challenges similar to those during the Amin regime.

“There are many challenges today. When we meet, we analyze things that affect the church and social life of people,” Bishop Namanya who was also among FRONASA soldiers among who dislodged the Amin government in 1979 said.

For Bishop Rukirande, his prayer is “the success of the church and that prelates should never be diverted from the truth and canons of the church.”

Host Bishop Rt Rev Ahimbisibwe said their gathering had been disrupted by Covid-19 as they last met in North Ankole Diocese in 2019.

“In our coming together, we shall discuss the post Covid-19 church recovery and development which shall have a direct impact on people,” he noted.

During the convention, participating bishops from 14 diocese will have a two-day fully closed session, then a guided tour on key church projects implemented by the South Ankole Diocese.

They will also visit individuals aiding church development before they conclude their meeting on Sunday with morning church service at St Mathew Cathedral Kyamate, Ntungamo District.

Participating dioceses