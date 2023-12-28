Bishops sound early bell for Martyrs Day

The Anglican clergy have commended the bold and truthful journalism practiced by Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) outlets.

In a meeting with NMG-U senior managers and editors on December 22, three bishops under Church of Uganda asked the media house to leverage its influence with courage for the good of humanity and nation building.

“Without the media, everything, I think, would come to a standstill,” Rwenzori Diocese Bishop Reuben Kisembo said, adding: “We really thank you for enabling us to reach everywhere even where we have not been [in person].”

On his part, Masindi-Kitara Diocese Bishop George Kasangaki said: “We appreciate the detailed information you (NMG-U platforms) provide and for your accuracy.”

“We enjoy the media; the news, the entertainment and politics. We enjoy these things. It’s good to come to the kitchen where these things are cooked,” he added.

Bishop Kasangaki made the comments after NTV-Uganda General Manager, Mr Johnson Omollo, gave the guests a guided tour of the production room, studios and newsroom where the men of God blessed staff. Others in the episcopal entourage were Rt Rev Sam Kahuma, the bishop of Bunyoro-Kitara diocese, and Church of Uganda Spokesman Adams Sadiiki.

The three bishops were from three of six dioceses in the Rwenzori and Bunyoro sub-regions that the Church of Uganda has selected to lead Anglican celebrations of Uganda Martyrs Day next year.

The prelates’ visit, their first to NTV-U’s home at Kampala Serena Hotel, was to strengthen existing partnership between the Church and the media house, with a special focus on mobilising support for Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations.

The yearly June 3 anniversary is to remember and celebrate the lives and sacrifices by 45 mainly young men – 23 of them Anglicans and 22 Catholics.

Buganda King Muwanga II reportedly ordered their killing between January 31, 1885 and January 27, 1887 for their newfound Christian faith.

Whereas majority of the religious converts were executed in Namugongo, where the Anglican Martyrs Site and Catholic Martyrs Shrine are situated in present-day Wakiso District, some met their brutal deaths in Busega, Mengo-Kisenyi, Munyonyo and Mityana.

Among the martyred Anglicans were Nuwa Walukaga, Robert Munyagabyangu, Frederick Kizza, Alexanda Kadoko, Danieri Nakabandwa, Muwanga Njigija, Mukasa Lwakisiga, Mubi-azaalwa, and a one Kifamunyanja.

Their deaths – through beheadings and being burnt alive – today strike the chord of ultimate faith in and sacrifice for God, turning the annual observance into a top religious tourism that draws millions – believers and secular individuals alike – from both within and outside Uganda.

The theme for the 2024 Anglican celebrations of Uganda Martyrs Day, the bishops revealed during last week’s meeting with NMG-U top leadership at Kampala Serena Hotel, is picked from the biblical Book of Romans 1:1-2.

It reads: Conforming to the truth of God’s word, not to the pattern of the world.

The main preacher will be The Most Rev Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba, the primate of the Church of Nigeria, as the Anglican Communion there, is called.

At last week’s meeting, NTV-Uganda General Manager Omollo, seizing on the 2024 Uganda Martyrs Day theme, he christened as apt, said society blames religious leaders for some of the ills because the Church could do more to prevent or reverse prevalent perversions.

“The world is under attack,” he said, adding: “Only the Church can correct the world [and] only the Church will correct the politics by preaching the truth, fairness and justice.”

Mr Daniel Kalinaki, the NMG-U General Manager-Editorial, who chaired the meeting, restated the media house’s fidelity to pursue the truth, whatever the price.

He vouched partnership and publicity support across print, television, online and social media platforms towards mobilising for a successful Martyrs Day fete next year.

Bishop Kahuma commended NMG-U for supporting programmes of their individual dioceses and the Church of Uganda as a whole, without a specific asking.

Their visit six months ahead of next year’s Uganda Martyrs Day observance, he noted, was intentional to thank the media house and bolster the partnership.

“Thank you for the overwhelming support, as you have always done, so that the name of the Lord is glorified,” he said, citing free broadcast of sermons during Covid-19 pandemic when churches were closed.

He added: “The church would have been rendered useless if we didn’t have you and other media.”

The weekly free Sunday service broadcasts are still ongoing on NTV-U, a premier television of NMG-U, which publishes Daily Monitor newspaper and the vernacular Ennyanda sports title and also owns KFM and Dembe FM radios as well as Nation Courier.