Bishops speak out on rampant  DNA tests, preach forgiveness

Renowned Catholic bishops from Uganda and Kenya have described the increasing demand for Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests among the faithful as a sign of moral degradation, but urged those embroiled in such battles to change their ways and also forgive one another.

Bishop John Mbinda from the Catholic Diocese of Lodwar in Turkana County, Kenya, said Christianity calls for faithfulness, especially in marital affairs and that the rampant demand for DNA tests are an awakening call for faithfulness in marriage.

Bishop Mbinda revealed this at the sidelines of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for the implementation of a solar project dubbed the Solar Pledge East Africa programme, between the Catholic Dioceses of Gulu in Uganda and Lodwar in Kenya, and the Austrian Organization for Development (Horizont 3000) that was held in Kampala yesterday.

He said those rushing for this option should make sure DNA tests are done with a proper motive of safeguarding the family, and should be done in line with the legal codes that are provided by different governments to obtain authentic results.

“It is essential that all families are protected. People can make mistakes but one mistake does not mean a full family of 10 people, for example, will be disintegrated and trashed. Forgiveness is key. Christ told us to forgive not only seven times, but 70x7 times,” he said.



“People concerned should be properly prepared for the outcome so that it doesn’t lead to destruction of family. It should be done and guided with the principles of faith, and also accountability that calls for forgiveness and understanding so that the couples can be helped to move forward,” Bishop Mbinda said.

Speaking at the same event, Gulu Archbishop John Baptist Odama said the DNA tests that have become rampant in the recent past are a consequence of moral degradation being experienced in Uganda.

Archbishop Odama said it is unfortunate for couples to resort to scientific approaches to confirm whether they are the real parents of children in the family, yet this could be easily avoided if faithfulness was maintained in marriage.

“The more it is going on, the more it is proving that we are morally not okay. The word of God must prevail. God established very clear moral behaviour. A young man who wants to marry a girl should prepare himself not to dilute his life before married and so is the girl. When they get married, they should keep that moral integrity and continue being committed to those that they married or got married to until death do them part,” he said.